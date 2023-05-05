Good Morning! Today is Friday, May 5, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,363 words - approximately a 7-minute read.

🇲🇽 Today is Cinco de Mayo, a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.

⚾ The Boston Red Sox are on a roll! The Red Sox won their 6th straight and completed a 4-game sweep of the Blue Jays on Thursday night.

🏫 The Rhode Island House of Representatives has passed two bills sponsored by Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) related to education.

🚓 The Aquidneck Island Police Parade returns on Sunday. This year’s parade will honor the 245 officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022, including Bristol, Connecticut, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hazmy as well as Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci. Expect a few traffic detours due to the parade.

👉 Senator Reed will be in Middletown this afternoon to celebrate Norman Bird Sanctuary’s new ‘Food Forest’.

🎵 You’re in luck if you’re looking for some great live music tonight as there are several special shows happening in the area. Carbon Leaf is at The JPT (read our interview here), Newport-based band Laden Valley will take the big stage at the Greenwich Odeum (read our interview here), and Newport Live will present the Steve and Bokani Dyer Quartet at Newport Classical Recital Hall (More info/win tickets here).

🗓️ If you’re looking for more to do today and this weekend, I’ve got a local roundup here - What’s Up This Weekend: May 5 – 7 and WUN’s Ken Abrams has a statewide roundup here - ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 5-7).

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: A slight chance of showers between 8 am and 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers between 8 am and 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W 5 to 8 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NNW wind around 8 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:37 am | Sunset: 7:46 pm | 14 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:11 am & 8:30 pm | Low tide at 1:51 am & 1:36 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 14.1 days, 99% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Carbon Leaf live at 8 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Live: Newport Live Presents Steve and Bokani Dyer – Jazz from South Africa at 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm

Newport Vineyards: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Technical Review Committee at 8:30 am

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Carbon Leaf, Cinco de Mayo parties, Kentucky Derby, May Beer Hall, Aquidneck Island Police Parade, and more!

Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers each homered, and the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with an 11-5 victory Thursday night.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The House of Representatives has passed two bills sponsored by Rep. Terri Cortvriend related to education.

11th Hour Racing Team continues to fight for the lead on Leg 4 of The Ocean Race to Newport, RI, U.S.

On Thursday May 11, 2023 at 5:30pm, the Newport Historical Society will host the event “Exploring Ida Lewis” with Lenore Skomal, author of The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter (Rowman & Littlefield), and filmmaker Nico Raineau. Skomal will share insight on Ida Lewis’s life as featured in her popular text.

Ocean Live Park is the race village for The Ocean Race Newport Stopover

Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day, a moonlit ride and more!

Groundbreaking jazz from South African quartet

Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.

This year’s parade will honor the 245 officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022, including Bristol, Connecticut, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hazmy as well as Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci.

