Good Morning, today is Friday, May 20.

🌊 A concert to benefit the Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project will take place tonight at 7 pm. More Details

🌊 Foodlove Market has rolled out an enhanced café experience for guests with the launch of Foodlove Provisions. Read More

🌊 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught The Who at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Check out his review and photos here.

🌊 Downton Abbey 2: A New Era is on at The JPT this weekend. Details

🌊 The Blue Man Group is back at PPAC this weekend. Read More

🌊 It was a good night in the world of sports, Red Sox won & the Celtics won.

Today - Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 am and 3 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 am. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSE wind around 8 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3 am and 4 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

Sunrise: 5:21 am | Sunset: 8:03 pm | 14 hours & 42 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:11 pm | Low tide at 5:37 am & 5:21 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.2 days, 79% lighting.

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Gulf Stream: John Tyler from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing: Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings & The G Men from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste: Live music at 7:30 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm

Ann Leander Gibson

Ralph Leon Sweeney

