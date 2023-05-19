Good Morning! Today is Friday, May 19, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,429 words - approximately a 7-minute read.

🇮🇪 Mary McAleese, Ireland’s eighth president who served two full terms from 1997 to 2011, delighted an audience of about 750 people in a tent on the oceanside lawn of McAuley Hall on Wednesday. Read More

👉 Governor Daniel McKee signed a bill into law Thursday that would let state funds be used to pay for health insurance plans that cover state workers and Medicaid recipients seeking abortions. Read More

🌊 An action-packed weekend lies ahead for The Ocean Race Newport stopover, with the hydro-foiling IMOCA 60s the stars of the show. Read More

🧒 It’s no surprise that Kids’ Count has found that only about 10 percent of Rhode Island families can afford to pay childcare for even one child, presenting a significant obstacle to entering the workforce. Read More

⛵ Kern Maass will succeed Jay Coogan as IYRS’s president. Read More

🦞 Marina Cafe & Pub opens for the season today at 12 pm.

What’s Up Today - 5.19.23

☀️ Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. South wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. South wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow: Showers, mainly after 10 am. High near 62. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from May 20, 01:00 PM EDT until May 21, 02:00 AM EDT

Today: S wind 8 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSE wind around 9 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SSE wind 10 to 13 kt increasing to 14 to 17 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Showers, mainly after 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:22 am | Sunset: 8:02 pm | 14 hours & 39 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:20 am & 8:41 pm | Low tide at 2:08 am & 1:25 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.9 days, 0% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

⛵ Ocean Live Park Newport

Here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open

12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Genova Pesto Championship

3:00 p.m. Friday Night Lights High School Sailing Regatta

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Honky Tonk Knights followed by Chelley Knight & The Dope Kings

7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Barfly from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Parlor Newport: The Ravers at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Brian Scott from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Mary McAleese, Ireland’s eighth president who served two full terms from 1997 to 2011, delighted an audience of about 750 people with poignant tales of family, war, peace, politics and more during an hour-long conversation with Salve Regina President Kelli Armstrong, which was presented in a tent on the oceanside lawn of McAuley Hall on Wednesday.

Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee signed a bill into law Thursday that would let state funds be used to pay for health insurance plans that cover state workers and Medicaid recipients seeking abortions.

Following a 24-12 vote in the Senate today that granted approval by the General Assembly, the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act has been signed into law.

An action-packed weekend lies ahead for The Ocean Race Newport stopover, with the hydro-foiling IMOCA 60s the stars of the show.

This list honors female hospital executives for their dedication to bettering their hospitals for patients and providers alike.

In its annual review of conditions for children and their families, Kids’ Count characterized the childcare system as “unworkable for most families.”

Around New England

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina plans to begin airing TV ads in Iowa and New Hampshire early next week as he prepares for an expected 2024 Republican presidential campaign.

A judge is poised to decide Friday whether a Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents will remain behind bars while he awaits trial.

Top sports officials including New England Patriots owner Jonathan Kraft joined with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and others Thursday to celebrate the state’s participation in the 2026 World Cup and to help unveil Boston Soccer 2026’s local branding efforts.

The latest Eastern Conference finals pairing between the Heat and Celtics will be a matchup that ultimately turns on the play stars like Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum.

Expectations and intrigue surround the WNBA as the league tips off its 27th season this weekend.

