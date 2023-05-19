What's Up Today: Friday, May 19
Mary McAleese delights at Salve | McKee signs bill to fund abortion coverage for state workers and Medicaid recipients | Three great days left to visit The Ocean Race
Good Morning! Today is Friday, May 19, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,429 words - approximately a 7-minute read.
🇮🇪 Mary McAleese, Ireland’s eighth president who served two full terms from 1997 to 2011, delighted an audience of about 750 people in a tent on the oceanside lawn of McAuley Hall on Wednesday. Read More
👉 Governor Daniel McKee signed a bill into law Thursday that would let state funds be used to pay for health insurance plans that cover state workers and Medicaid recipients seeking abortions. Read More
🌊 An action-packed weekend lies ahead for The Ocean Race Newport stopover, with the hydro-foiling IMOCA 60s the stars of the show. Read More
🧒 It’s no surprise that Kids’ Count has found that only about 10 percent of Rhode Island families can afford to pay childcare for even one child, presenting a significant obstacle to entering the workforce. Read More
⛵ Kern Maass will succeed Jay Coogan as IYRS’s president. Read More
🦞 Marina Cafe & Pub opens for the season today at 12 pm.
🎤 What’sUpNewp is proud to be a media sponsor of the Rogue Island Comedy Festival. The laughs return next Thursday through Monday (May 25 - 29). For schedule and tickets, visit www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com.
☀️ Weather
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. South wind 9 to 14 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. South wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tomorrow: Showers, mainly after 10 am. High near 62. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from May 20, 01:00 PM EDT until May 21, 02:00 AM EDT
Today: S wind 8 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSE wind around 9 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: SSE wind 10 to 13 kt increasing to 14 to 17 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Showers, mainly after 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:22 am | Sunset: 8:02 pm | 14 hours & 39 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:20 am & 8:41 pm | Low tide at 2:08 am & 1:25 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.9 days, 0% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
11 am to 7 pm: Ocean Live Park open at Fort Adams State Park
6:30 pm: Fireside Series: Re-Seeding Rhode Island at Norman Bird Sanctuary
7:30 pm: Newport Classical presents the Kenari Quartet at Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church
7:30 pm: The Newport Navy Choristers Present PROUDLY WE SING at St. Barnabas Church
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
⛵ Ocean Live Park Newport
Here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.
11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Genova Pesto Championship
3:00 p.m. Friday Night Lights High School Sailing Regatta
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Honky Tonk Knights followed by Chelley Knight & The Dope Kings
7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes
🎶 Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Vars from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Barfly from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
Parlor Newport: The Ravers at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Brian Scott from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
🏛️ City & Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
Mary McAleese delights with hopeful message during first-ever trip to Newport
Mary McAleese, Ireland’s eighth president who served two full terms from 1997 to 2011, delighted an audience of about 750 people with poignant tales of family, war, peace, politics and more during an hour-long conversation with Salve Regina President Kelli Armstrong, which was presented in a tent on the oceanside lawn of McAuley Hall on Wednesday.
Rhode Island governor signs bill to fund abortion coverage for state workers and Medicaid recipients
Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee signed a bill into law Thursday that would let state funds be used to pay for health insurance plans that cover state workers and Medicaid recipients seeking abortions.
Equality in Abortion Coverage Act enacted
Following a 24-12 vote in the Senate today that granted approval by the General Assembly, the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act has been signed into law.
Three great days left to visit The Ocean Race Newport
An action-packed weekend lies ahead for The Ocean Race Newport stopover, with the hydro-foiling IMOCA 60s the stars of the show.
Becker’s recognizes Newport Hospital’s Crista Durand as a ‘Women Hospital President to Know’
This list honors female hospital executives for their dedication to bettering their hospitals for patients and providers alike.
Only 10 percent of Rhode Islanders can afford childcare for even one child
In its annual review of conditions for children and their families, Kids’ Count characterized the childcare system as “unworkable for most families.”
Around New England
Tim Scott launching ad campaign in Iowa, New Hampshire for expected presidential bid
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina plans to begin airing TV ads in Iowa and New Hampshire early next week as he prepares for an expected 2024 Republican presidential campaign.
Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, due back in court as judge weighs detention
A judge is poised to decide Friday whether a Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents will remain behind bars while he awaits trial.
Boston’s role as World Cup host city highlighted by top sports, political figures
Top sports officials including New England Patriots owner Jonathan Kraft joined with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and others Thursday to celebrate the state’s participation in the 2026 World Cup and to help unveil Boston Soccer 2026’s local branding efforts.
Eastern Conference finals coaching matchup as intriguing as the action on court
The latest Eastern Conference finals pairing between the Heat and Celtics will be a matchup that ultimately turns on the play stars like Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum.
Super teams in Las Vegas, New York and Brittney Griner’s return headline upcoming WNBA season
Expectations and intrigue surround the WNBA as the league tips off its 27th season this weekend.
🗞️ Further Reading
NUWC: NUWC Division Newport highlights new Navy projects during Industry Day
RI Monthly: Newport Ocean Race Stopover Is a Homecoming for Skipper Charlie Enright
WJAR: Ocean Race frontrunners fix broken mast, expect to compete in next leg
The Washington Post: 'Camera Girl' captures a young Jackie Bouvier Kennedy
Fox News: On this day in history, May 19, 1994, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, worldwide style icon, passes away in NYC
Broadway World: Review: CATCH FIRE! At Newport Contemporary Ballet
ecoRI: Secretly Funded Climate Obstruction Keeps the Fossil Fuel Fires Burning
That’s all for this morning, thanks for reading!
~ Ryan Belmore
