Good Morning, today is Friday, May 13.

🌊 Newport and Middletown are moving closer to a school regionalization vote, but considerable work must be done for the proposal to go to voters in both communities in November. Read More

🌊 ICYMI: Yagi Noodles is moving to Long Wharf Mall. We caught up with them about the move. Read More

🌊 Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend - What’s Up This Weekend: May 13 -15

🌊 Save The Date: The Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns to Bowen’s Wharf May 21 - 22. Free Admission. More Details

What’s Up Today

Weather

Dense Fog Advisory until May 13, 08:00 AM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of rain before 11 am, then patchy drizzle after 3 pm. Areas of dense fog before 11 am, then patchy dense fog after 5 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE around 6 kt in the afternoon. A chance of rain before 11 am, then a chance of drizzle after 3 pm. Areas of dense fog before 8 am, then Areas of dense fog between 9 am and 11 am, then Patchy dense fog after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:27 am | Sunset: 7:55 pm | 14 hours & 27 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:03 am & 6:32 pm | Low tide at 11:44 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11.3 days, 87% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Northman at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: S. Georges at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Tiverton – Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 3:30 pm

The Latest from WUN

Newport Weather Forecast for Friday, April 13

The Wanderlust Group expands team with three new executive appointments

Bruins back home, beat Hurricanes 5-2 to force 7th game

President Biden approves Rhode Island Disaster Declaration for January Blizzard

Two NUWC Division Newport engineers earn Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Awards

Newport County Open Houses: 22 listings to check out this weekend

Election 2022: Kalus accuses “insiders” of bribing businesses to come to RI; Gorbea endorsed by Steelworks’ union

Governor McKee directs U.S. and R.I. flags lowered in memory of the 1 million American lives that have been lost to COVID-19

Two Rhode Island men get life sentences in 2019 shooting death of 17-year-old girl

School regionalization faces critical votes on Monday

Local Obituaries

Marie E. Lombardo

