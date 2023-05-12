Good Morning! Today is Friday, May 12, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,140 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🏀 The Boston Celtics got past the 76ers 95-86 on Thursday night to send the Eastern Conference semifinals back to Boston for Game 7.

👉 The House of Representatives yesterday approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) creating a legislative commission to study the services and programs for older adults in Rhode Island and make recommendations for ways to improve and coordinate them.

💰 Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse will join officials from Newport County Community Mental Health Center this afternoon to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month and deliver $201,000 in federal funding to expand services.

☕ There’s a new coffee shop in town. beaucoup cafe has opened at 580 Thames Street, serving locally sourced fresh coffee, pastries, shopping, and more.

whatsupnewp A post shared by What'sUpNewp ( @whatsupnewp )

🎵 The High Kings are returning to The JPT on September 9. Tickets go on sale this morning at 10 am.

👋 Socialize with What’sUpNewp - follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more updates, photos, and news!

🎶 Treat Mom (and/or yourself) to a free outdoor concert on Sunday. Newport Classical will host a free outdoor concert with Britton-Rene Collins at Miantonomi Memorial Park on Sunday at 2:30 pm.

whatsupnewp A post shared by What'sUpNewp ( @whatsupnewp )

🗓️ Save The Date: The Marina Cafe & Pub reopens for the season on Friday, May 19 at 12 pm!

☀️ Top of Newport, Hotel Viking’s rooftop bar & kitchen, reopens for the summer season today. Stop by between 3 pm - 9 pm.

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking

What’s Up Today - 5.11.23

☀️ Weather

Today: A slight chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers after 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:29 am | Sunset: 7:54 pm | 14 hours & 25 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:47 am & 2:21 pm | Low tide at 8:11 am & 7:59 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.6 days, 56% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Jamestown Arts Center: Cary Morin Duo at 7:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Landing: Brian Cabral at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret duo at 4:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm

Newport Vineyards: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

Ragged Island Brewing: FranenPhil from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Rejects Beer Co: Comedy night with Dan Martin at 8 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: John Erikson at 7 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

The Commerce Department on Friday is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become technology hubs.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Jayson Tatum humbly believes he is one of the best basketball players in the NBA and not even a lengthy streak of missed shots in a win-or-else Game 6 could shake his faith.

The House of Representatives today approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson creating a legislative commission to study the services and programs for older adults in Rhode Island and make recommendations for ways to improve and coordinate them.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Providence metro area using data from Zillow.

The Ocean Race, Tom Rush, The Lone Bellow, Premier of Shaped By Water, and much more!

Application Process Open for 2023 Awards Program

Spring Fest, farmer’s markets and the Ocean Race Stopover

📈 Popular Stories

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

🗞️ Further Reading

WLNE: Traveling to Newport for the Ocean Race

WLNE: Ocean Race puts spotlight on sailing culture in Rhode Island

WJAR: Ocean Race in Newport puts new live mapping program to the test

American Songwriter: Joni Mitchell Set to Release New Live Album 'AT NEWPORT

East Bay Times: Portsmouth: AgInnovation Farm grows by leaps and bounds