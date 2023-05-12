What's Up Today: Friday, May 12
Top of Newport opens today | Celtics win | What to do this weekend in R.I.
Good Morning! Today is Friday, May 12, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,140 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
🏀 The Boston Celtics got past the 76ers 95-86 on Thursday night to send the Eastern Conference semifinals back to Boston for Game 7.
👉 The House of Representatives yesterday approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) creating a legislative commission to study the services and programs for older adults in Rhode Island and make recommendations for ways to improve and coordinate them.
💰 Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse will join officials from Newport County Community Mental Health Center this afternoon to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month and deliver $201,000 in federal funding to expand services.
☕ There’s a new coffee shop in town. beaucoup cafe has opened at 580 Thames Street, serving locally sourced fresh coffee, pastries, shopping, and more.
🎵 The High Kings are returning to The JPT on September 9. Tickets go on sale this morning at 10 am.
🎶 Treat Mom (and/or yourself) to a free outdoor concert on Sunday. Newport Classical will host a free outdoor concert with Britton-Rene Collins at Miantonomi Memorial Park on Sunday at 2:30 pm.
🗓️ Save The Date: The Marina Cafe & Pub reopens for the season on Friday, May 19 at 12 pm!
☀️ Top of Newport, Hotel Viking’s rooftop bar & kitchen, reopens for the summer season today. Stop by between 3 pm - 9 pm.
What’s Up Today - 5.11.23
☀️ Weather
Today: A slight chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers after 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:29 am | Sunset: 7:54 pm | 14 hours & 25 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:47 am & 2:21 pm | Low tide at 8:11 am & 7:59 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.6 days, 56% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
8 am to 10 am: Annual Plant Sale at Green Animals Topiary Garden
3 pm to 9 pm: Top of Newport Opening at Hotel Viking
7:30 pm: Newport Live presents Cary Morin Duo at Jamestown Arts Center
8 pm: Laughing Monks presents Dan Martin at Rejects Beer Co.
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
🎶 Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Jamestown Arts Center: Cary Morin Duo at 7:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: Brian Cabral at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret duo at 4:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
Newport Vineyards: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 5 pm to 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing: FranenPhil from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Rejects Beer Co: Comedy night with Dan Martin at 8 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: John Erikson at 7 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
🏛️ City & Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
