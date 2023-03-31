Good Friday Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,213 words - a 6-minute read.

🌧️ On this day in 2010, record-breaking floods devastated the region closing Route 95, the Warwick Mall, and more. Read More

❤️ Today kicks off 401Gives, Rhode Island’s statewide day of giving. Hundreds of nonprofit organizations are participating in the event, which runs from today through Monday. You can make a collective impact with ten's of thousands of other donors. Learn more and give at 401gives.org.

⚾ Boston professional sports teams went 2-1 yesterday. The Bruins and Celtics picked up wins, while the Red Sox dropped their opening-day game against the Orioles. All of our local and regional sports coverage can be found here.

👏 It’s been an exciting year for Newport’s Don Chilton. Just months after playing his conch shells for the soundtrack of Where The Crawdads Sing, Chilton’s music was recently featured in episode five of Survivor 44 on CBS. Keep an eye on his IMDB for where else you can hear him.

👉 Be on the lookout for sign-ups for the Newport Police Summer Camp within the next week or two! There are two sessions to choose from, July 17- July 21 or August 7- August 11, from 8 am to 3 pm. Open to children ages 9-12. More information to follow from Newport Police Department!

🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams with a look at what’s happening for events across the Ocean State this weekend → ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (March 31- April 2)

🏃‍♀️ On tap for this weekend around Newport: Newport Daffodil Days, Newport Night Run, Soak Up The Sun Spring Fundraiser Party, and more. Get the rundown → What’s Up This Week: March 27 – April 2

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: A chance of rain, mainly after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly after 4 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 44. South wind 10 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the morning. A chance of rain, mainly after 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 9 to 14 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Rain is likely, mainly after 4 am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:29 am | Sunset: 7:09 pm | 12 hours and 39 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:43 am & 5:03 pm | Low tide at 11:09 am & 10:42 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.2 days, 68% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

What’s Up Interview: Christian Dryden of The Ritualists, playing Askew March 31

Trudeau Center to hold CD release party for Donald Torres new album March 31

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Return To Seoul at 4:30 pm, The Quiet Girl at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy: Dave & Grace at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Erik Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Looking for more to do? Visit What’s Up This Week: March 27 – April 2.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

📈 Popular Stories

🆕 The Latest

We published 18 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest;

Governor Daniel McKee on Thursday signed a bill into law sponsored by Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee and Sen. Alana DiMario that allows restaurants to continue approved outdoor dining until Feb. 15, 2024.

Floods closed many businesses for months

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Jayson Tatum scored 40 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 and the Celtics steamrolled the NBA-leading Bucks 140-99 on Thursday night.

David Pastrnak scored his 53rd goal of the season 41 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins wrapped up the Presidents’ Trophy with their franchise-record 58th victory, 2-1 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Bluey’s Big Play, RI Home Show, The Inferior Sex and more

A Massachusetts man has been indicted in the death of his wife who has not been seen since Jan. 1, a top prosecutor said Thursday.

Kyle Gibson (1-0) allowed four runs and six hits over five-plus innings to earn his first opening-day victory since his 2021 All-Star season with Texas. Gibson gave up an RBI groundout in the first inning before retiring nine straight Red Sox hitters.

The October race regularly draws thousands of runners from around the globe and raises funds for local nonprofits.

More than 4,000 students to enjoy educational experience

🗞️ Further Reading

Boston.Com: Inside a Newport ‘cottage’: A Q&A with designer Glenn Marr

WLNE: Letter from Jacqueline Kennedy to Newport Preservation society rediscovered

Rhode Island Monthly: Newport Jazz Festival Returns For a Summer of Rhythmic Tunes

NUWC: NUWC Division Newport engineer earns test director certification

