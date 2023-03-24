Good Morning! Today is Friday, March 24. Today’s newsletter is 1,302 words - a 6-minute read.

🛶 Wearing a life jacket while paddling in Rhode Island will no longer be optional; it will be required, according to new boating safety regulations announced yesterday by the Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

🗳️ Who’s running, who’s not? Changes every day, and will continue to change over the next several weeks, as individuals weigh their prospects to replace Congressman David Cicilline, who announced his retirement from Congress a few weeks ago to assume the presidency of the Rhode Island Foundation. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz weighs in → Just My Opinion: Let the games begin

🎭 WUN’s Ken Abrams with the latest at PPAC → Theater Review: HADESTOWN at PPAC ranks among the best

👉 Dar Williams is at The JPT this evening. Read Ken Abrams’ recent interview with her before you head to the show → What’s Up Interview: Dar Williams coming to Jane Pickens March 24

🏀 Providence College hired Kim English on Thursday as its next basketball coach, quickly moving to fill the opening left after Ed Cooley left to take the job at Big East rival Georgetown.

☀️ With the arrival of spring, The Preservation Society of Newport County is set to open The Elms and Green Animals Topiary Garden.

🎶 On tap this weekend: Dar Williams live at The JPT, Aquidneck 10K, Mark Erelli concert, Easter Bunny visits Shops at Long Wharf, Dancing at 40 Steps, and more! What’s Up This Weekend

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Today: NNW wind 6 to 9 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNE 5 to 8 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sunrise: 6:41 am | Sunset: 7:01 pm | 12 hours and 19 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:36 am & 10:59 pm | Low tide at 4:05 am & 3:52 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.5 days, 7% lighting.

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Do from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 2 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Dar Williams live at 8 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

After UConn lost as a 5 seed to 12th-seeded New Mexico State in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament, Huskies coach Dan Hurley told his core players they would be back on this stage.

David Pastrnak scored his 49th goal, Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist and the Boston Bruins overcame a sluggish performance to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

With the arrival of spring, The Preservation Society of Newport County is set to open two more of its best-loved properties.

Speakers will discuss current findings about pollution levels in Almy Pond and share steps that local residents can take to improve the water quality there and in all of the island’s waterbodies.

Providence hired Kim English on Thursday as its next basketball coach, quickly moving to fill the opening left after Ed Cooley left to take the job at Big East rival Georgetown.

West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton is seeking adult volunteers and student interns

Five freight train cars derailed in Massachusetts on Thursday, but no hazardous materials were being hauled and there were no reports of injuries, according to authorities.

Who’s running, who’s not? Changes every day, and will continue to change over the next several weeks, as individuals weigh their prospects to replace Congressman David Cicilline, who announced his retirement from Congress a few weeks ago to assume the presidency of the Rhode Island Foundation.

Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong plans to visit Brazil for Leg 4 start.

ecoRI: Scientists Pitch Offshore Wind at Little Compton Forum

WPRI: Counting Seals: Annual bay-wide tally taking place this week

Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Southcaost Health Aquidneck 10k

Dar Williams live at The JPT, Aquidneck 10K, Mark Erelli concert, Easter Bunny visits Shops at Long Wharf, Dancing at 40 Steps, and more!

