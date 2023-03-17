Good Morning! Today is Thursday, March 16. Today’s newsletter is 1,228 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🇮🇪 Happy St. Patrick’s Day! There are many myths associated with St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. But Patrick’s own writings and early biographies reveal the person behind the legend. Story → 10 things to know about the real St. Patrick

☘️ The Irish continue to express gratitude for St. Patrick’s unselfish commitment to their spiritual well-being, even as the rest of the world celebrates by drowning in booze. Story → The truth about St. Patrick’s Day

🇮🇪 Gothic storytelling, with its sinister atmosphere of conspiracy and other hallmarks, offers a way to reframe the Kennedy family lore. Story → The luck of the Irish might surface on St. Patrick’s Day, but it evades the Kennedy family, America’s best-known Irish dynasty

☘️ As for what’s happening this St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, Ken Abrams and I have you covered with - > ‘Six Picks Music’ St. Patrick’s Day Edition 2023 – Music around RI and What’s Up This Weekend: March 16 – 19

🇮🇪 Shoutout to our friends at Taproot Brewing and Newport Vineyards, who have a St. Paddy’s Beer Hall Night planned for tonight and a St. Paddy’s Festival tomorrow.

🐰 Already looking forward to Easter, we are too → Easter Weekend in Newport County: Egg Hunts, brunches, and more!

🆕 Thursday was a big day for the Community College of Rhode Island as they announced Dr. Meghan Hughes will be stepping down as President in August and the Rhode Island Senate approved legislation to rename the Community College of Rhode Island’s Newport campus in honor of former Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed.

💡 Newport City Council will host a workshop on March 22 at 5 pm at City Hall. The workshop will focus on Good Energy, LP Presentation - Energy Aggregation.

☀️ Today’s a big day - with sunrise at 6:53 am and sunset at 6:53 pm - we’ve hit 12 hours of sunlight! The days are only going to get longer from here!

‘Six Picks Music’ St. Patrick’s Day Edition 2023 – Music around RI

Adoptable Cat of the Week: Mariana

Flight attack raises questions about security, mental health

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Swayman makes 36 saves NHL-leading Bruins beat Jets 3-0

Easter Weekend in Newport County: Egg Hunts, brunches, and more!

The luck of the Irish might surface on St. Patrick’s Day, but it evades the Kennedy family, America’s best-known Irish dynasty

Counties where the most people work from home in each state

DEM will conduct prescribed burns on state lands in Exeter, Coventry, and on Prudence Island in the upcoming weeks

Clio Snacks recalls Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Bars due to possible contamination with Listeria

Senate approves legislation to rename CCRI’s Newport campus in honor of former Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed

Pitino again a hot commodity at 70 and with checkered past

Dr. Meghan Hughes, President of Community College of Rhode Island, to step down in August

☀️ Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 48. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming W after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 6:53 pm | 12 hours of sun.

High tide at 4:30 am & 5:02 pm | Low tide at 11:13 am & 10:50 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.3 days, 28% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 2 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: 80 For Brady at 4:30 pm, Living at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

Newport Vineyards: Cold Wayne (Blue Light Bandit’s party band) from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: John Erikson from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Eric Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Davina Yannetty & Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 11 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

