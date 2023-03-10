Good Morning! Today is Friday, March 10. Today’s newsletter is 1,318 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🎵 The Rogers High School Winter Music Concert on Thursday night was cause for more than just one celebration. Not only was it Rogers’ first concert since the pandemic, but Newport Festivals Foundation also made a surprise announcement that every Senior at RHS would be receiving a free ticket to the Sunday of the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival. Read More → Newport Festivals Foundation is giving free Newport Jazz Festival tickets to Rogers High School seniors

🪶 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz reports from West Place Sanctuary in Tiverton → Animal sanctuary survives Avian Flu, continues saving abused animals

🏀 Rhode Island College (RIC) will face the University of Chicago in the NCAA Div. III Women’s Basketball Championship Round of 16 at Babson College today at 5:30 pm.

🎾 Former player and current TV analyst Patrick McEnroe will be the new president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and USTA Foundation chief executive Dan Faber was chosen as the Hall’s new CEO. Read More → Patrick McEnroe chosen new Tennis Hall of Fame president

📺 WUN’s Ryan Belmore and Frank O’Donnell will be appearing on The Rhode Show this morning for the Rhody Roundup. Tune in from 9 am to 10 am.

☘️ Join What’sUpNewp today from 4 pm to 6 pm at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian's (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers.

For those of you who have never attended this event, it gets very busy. We encourage you to get there early if you need a seat or table.

We'll again use this event this year to raise funds for the AOH Pipes & Drums. This event has no cover, and seating is on a first-come-first-served basis.

While there is no cover, we ask for your help raising some funds. Funds raised will go directly to the AOH Pipe & Drums and will support their equipment needs and travel expenses to perform at other events and in other parades. Please consider giving what you can when the collection bucket makes its way around the room.

The schedule is as follows (this is subject to change);

4 pm - A performance by the AOH Men's Singers.

5 pm - A performance by the AOH Pipes & Drums.

8 pm - Live music with Sean Rivers

The 70 farm animals at West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton are the lucky ones. Millions of others are not as lucky.

Newport Festivals Foundation is giving free Newport Jazz Festival tickets to Rogers High School seniors

Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins’ streak

House passes Edwards legislation that would limit vehicle inspections to Rhode Island inspection stations

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Hawkins, No. 11 UConn hold off Providence 73-66 in Big East

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Record highs and record lows for 11th Hour Racing Team

Patrick McEnroe chosen new Tennis Hall of Fame president

Danielle Ponder will perform at 2023 Newport Folk Festival

People’s Credit Union begins renovation of its branch in Middletown

International Tennis Hall of Fame announces new leadership

Two months until The Ocean Race fleet bears down on Newport

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

What’s Up This Weekend: March 8 – 12

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly after 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low of around 35. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:05 am | Sunset: 5:45 pm | 11 hours and 40 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:22 am & 9:43 pm | Low tide at 2:50 am & 2:52 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.1 days, 94% lighting.

