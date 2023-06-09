Good Morning! Today is Friday, June 9, 2023.

Secretary of the Navy Adolph E. Borie, ordered the construction of the first torpedo station on Goat Island on this day in 1869. Read More

Here’s your chance to win tickets to see McCoy Mrubata Quartet at the Norman Bird Sanctuary.

Here’s hoping the smoke clears this weekend, and we can all get out and enjoy some late Spring fun. Check out “Six Picks Events,” our weekly listing of six top events around the state.

More than $7,000 was raised last week for humanitarian aid for Ukraine by more than 250 attendees at Newport Polo’s premiere of Polo Passport at The JPT.

Get a full rundown of all that’s happening this weekend here - What’s Up This Weekend: June 8 – 11

Congratulations to the Rogers High School Class of 2023, who graduated at Toppa Field in Newport last night!

BELLY, Newport’s own twice Grammy-nominated rockers, will perform at a Fort Adams Trust fundraiser on October 1.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Air Quality Alert

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 3 am. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

⛵ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Scattered showers, mainly after 3am. Patchy fog after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 15 hours & 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:33 am & 1:07 pm | Low tide at 6:28 am & 6:31 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.2 days, 70% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Syndney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: DJ Irvstyle at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Chelley Knight and the Dope Things at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Michigan, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are poised to take action before their legislative sessions end this summer.

Ramírez homered in his first three at-bats — and from both sides of the plate — to power the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

SENEDIA study shows RI’s defense cluster responsible for $7.6 billion economic impact in 2022

British Motorcars, Strawberry Thanksgiving and Gaspee Days

The 800 nautical mile (921 mile, 1,482 kilometer) sprint will see the five competing IMOCAs race for three days and are anticipated to arrive on June 11.

IMOCAs head towards Friday afternoon Kiel fly-by, while VO65s push towards The Hague with Sunday ETA for both fleets…

“Meet Star, a captivating feline with an enchanting personality. This stunning cat shines brightly, both in appearance and character”

Stacker cited data from the National Interagency Fire Center, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to visualize how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years.

Outdoor series returns to NBS with legendary South African jazz artist

🙏 Recent Local Obituaries

December 09, 1953 – May 22, 2023

July 04, 1936 – June 06, 2023

NUWC Division Newport director of Technology Transition wins NDIA Martell-Bushnell Award (NUWC)

Rising Ocean Temperatures Could Sink Southern New England on Multiple Levels (ecoRI news)

Rhode Island General Assembly