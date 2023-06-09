What's Up Today: Friday, June 9
On This Day In Newport History – June 9, 1869: Construction of First Torpedo Station on Goat Island Ordered
Good Morning! Today is Friday, June 9, 2023.
Secretary of the Navy Adolph E. Borie, ordered the construction of the first torpedo station on Goat Island on this day in 1869. Read More
Here’s your chance to win tickets to see McCoy Mrubata Quartet at the Norman Bird Sanctuary.
Here’s hoping the smoke clears this weekend, and we can all get out and enjoy some late Spring fun. Check out “Six Picks Events,” our weekly listing of six top events around the state.
More than $7,000 was raised last week for humanitarian aid for Ukraine by more than 250 attendees at Newport Polo’s premiere of Polo Passport at The JPT.
Get a full rundown of all that’s happening this weekend here - What’s Up This Weekend: June 8 – 11
Congratulations to the Rogers High School Class of 2023, who graduated at Toppa Field in Newport last night!
BELLY, Newport’s own twice Grammy-nominated rockers, will perform at a Fort Adams Trust fundraiser on October 1.
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 3 am. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
⛵ Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Scattered showers, mainly after 3am. Patchy fog after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 15 hours & 7 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:33 am & 1:07 pm | Low tide at 6:28 am & 6:31 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.2 days, 70% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
11 am to 7 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout at Newport Vineyards
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
4 pm: Edward Gilletly’s “Celebration of Life” Cookout at King Park
6 pm to 8 pm: The Mandala as Art Therapy Workshop: David Nez at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm: Celebration of Life for Peter B. Turano at Kempenaar’s Clambake Club
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at Cardines Field
7 pm: Rombauer Wine Dinner at Hotel Viking
7:30 pm: Newport Classical Presents: Chamber Series Finale with Stella Chen at Newport Classical Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
🎶 Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Syndney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Dockside: DJ Irvstyle at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Chelley Knight and the Dope Things at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
🏛️ City & Government
No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
📈 Popular Stories
We published 10 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday. Here’s what grabbed the most attention on our website;
On the Market - A California-inspired ranch on an acre of land in Middletown
Hometown kid earns win in Newport Gulls home opener at Cardines Field
Newport Festivals Foundation announces free music lessons and instrument rentals for Aquidneck Island students
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County to host ‘Raise Up The Arts’ reception on June 21
🆕 The Latest
Delayed justice: 3 states remove all time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits
Michigan, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are poised to take action before their legislative sessions end this summer.
José Ramírez hits 3 homers to power Guardians to 10-3 win over slumping Red Sox
Ramírez homered in his first three at-bats — and from both sides of the plate — to power the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.
Senator Reed: New report highlights positive economic impact of RI’s Defense and Undersea Technology Cluster
SENEDIA study shows RI’s defense cluster responsible for $7.6 billion economic impact in 2022
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (June 9-11)
British Motorcars, Strawberry Thanksgiving and Gaspee Days
11th Hour Racing Team sets off on penultimate leg of The Ocean Race
The 800 nautical mile (921 mile, 1,482 kilometer) sprint will see the five competing IMOCAs race for three days and are anticipated to arrive on June 11.
10 boats race out of Aarhus towards The Hague in The Ocean Race
IMOCAs head towards Friday afternoon Kiel fly-by, while VO65s push towards The Hague with Sunday ETA for both fleets…
Adoptable Cat of The Week: Star
“Meet Star, a captivating feline with an enchanting personality. This stunning cat shines brightly, both in appearance and character”
How wildfires have worsened in recent years
Stacker cited data from the National Interagency Fire Center, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to visualize how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years.
Ticket Giveaway: Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary to present McCoy Mrubata Quartet Friday, June 16
Outdoor series returns to NBS with legendary South African jazz artist
🙏 Recent Local Obituaries
Claudia H. Bell
December 09, 1953 – May 22, 2023
Artemis G. Adamedes
July 04, 1936 – June 06, 2023
🗞️ Further Reading
NUWC Division Newport director of Technology Transition wins NDIA Martell-Bushnell Award (NUWC)
Rising Ocean Temperatures Could Sink Southern New England on Multiple Levels (ecoRI news)
Rhode Island General Assembly
Sen. Valarie J. Lawson;Senate passes Lawson bill to help local wineries
Sen. Robert Britto;Senate approves Sen. Britto’s bill to prevent repeated digging up of roadways
Sen. Frank Lombardo, III;Senate approves Sen. Lombardo’s bill to improve RI’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Sen. Dominick Ruggerio;Senate passes iGaming bill
Rep. K. Joseph Shekarchi;RIDE awards $7.5 million in Learning Inside Out Outdoor Classroom Grants; Seven Warwick schools selected for grants totaling $700,000
Rep. Edith Ajello; Sen. Melissa A. Murray;Assembly passes bill to make law against discrimination in health care more inclusive
Rep. Mia Ackerman; Rep. Matthew S. Dawson; Rep. David Morales; Sen. Dawn Euer; Sen. Tiara T. Mack; Sen. Valarie J. Lawson;House and Senate pass package of bills to combat childhood lead poisoning
Rep. Enrique George Sanchez;Rep. Sanchez statement on alleged casual racism and sexism by state official
Rep. Brandon T. Voas;House approves Rep. Voas’ lead hazard mitigation bill
Rep. Matthew S. Dawson;House passes Rep. Dawson’s lead poisoning accountability bill
Rep. Joseph McNamara;Rep. McNamara receives award from College Unbound
Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski;Senate OKs Sosnowski legislation to create Rhode Island Lake Management Program
Sen. Mark P. McKenney;Senate passes McKenney bill to clarify shoreline access
Sen. Samuel W. Bell;Sen. Bell issues statement on released Scout email0
Rep. Camille F.J. Vella-Wilkinson;Rep. Vella-Wilkinson to host State House event to brief veterans on passage of federal PACT Act
Sen. Meghan E. Kallman;Sen. Kallman wage theft bill passes Senate