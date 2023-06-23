Friday, June 23.

🚨 An investigation is underway in Newport after police say a man was found dead on Memorial Boulevard, WJAR reports.

🐋 Two VO65 boats racing in The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint have had direct encounters with orcas – killer whales – in the Atlantic Ocean to the west of Gibraltar on Thursday afternoon.

🚧 Take Note: Paving Work is complete and the intersection of Touro Street and Spring Street is back open. The City of Newport’s Public Services team has also installed a new ADA-compliant crosswalk at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Roseneath.

⚾ The Newport Gulls picked up their tenth win on the road and took down the Valley Blue Sox, 8-1, on Thursday night at Mackenzie Stadium. Newport will return home tonight to take on the North Shore Navigators at Cardines Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35. The game will be broadcasted exclusively on ESPN+. This will mark the first NECBL game to be on ESPN+.

⛴️ The Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off its 2023 season today. The popular service returns for its eighth season and runs through Columbus Day weekend, including summer weekend stops in Bristol through Labor Day weekend.

💐 The sold-out Newport Flower Show begins today and runs through Sunday at The Marble House.

🏳️‍🌈 Newport Pride Weekend returns today through Sunday, June 25. NewportOUT’s Sean O’Connor will join What’sUpNewp this morning at 9 am to provide details about Pride Weekend, give us some background and information on the new Pride Center in Newport, and more. Tune On In

🎵 The Music on the Lawn at St. John the Evangelist schedule is out! Therefore, we’ve updated this story → Free outdoor concerts and film screenings to savor this summer in Newport County

🎭 For the most comprehensive and complete look at what’s happening out there this weekend ( - head here - What’s Up This Week in Newport County: June 19 – 25

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Areas of drizzle before 8 am. Areas of fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 11 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 pm and 1 am, then a chance of showers after 1 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Areas of drizzle before 8 am. Areas of fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE around 6 kt after midnight. Scattered showers before 11 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 pm and 1 am, then a chance of showers after 1 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:22 pm | Low tide at 5:29 am & 5:28 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.4 days, 20% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: Spiffy Fridays at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: Wild Nights from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Patrick Collins from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Deck: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm, Kendra Girard from 8 pm to close

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: After School from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian Wine Bar: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours

The Latest

We published 19 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday; here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

Race boats bumped by orcas in approach to Gibraltar Strait

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday said there were no survivors after the catastrophic implosion deep in the North Atlantic.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The Boston Celtics, coming off their fifth trip to the conference finals in the last seven seasons, entered Thursday night’s NBA draft having already started the process of retooling for another attempt at the franchise’s 18th title.

Ragged Island Summer Concert Series, NIMFEST, Newport Classical, Family Night/ Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach, and more.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that an underwater vessel has located a debris field near the Titanic in the search for a missing submersible with five people aboard, a potential breakthrough in the around-the-clock effort.

Joe Ryan pitched a three-hitter for Minnesota’s first complete-game shutout in five years, Byron Buxton became the first player in at least nine seasons to hit a pair of 460-foot home runs in a game and the Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-0 Thursday.

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley has cashed in on the Huskies national championship, agreeing to a new six-year, $32.1 million contract, the school announced Thursday.

Coming up on Friday, June 23 at 9 am.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Recent Local Obituaries

