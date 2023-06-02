What's Up Today: Friday, June 2
Good Morning! Today is Friday, June 2, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,625 words - approximately a 8-minute read.
⚾ Rafael Devers doubled to break an eighth-inning tie and the Boston Red Sox overcame Chris Sale’s early exit because of shoulder soreness to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Thursday night. Read More
🎭 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with a review of ‘My Way: A Musical Tribute To Frank Sinatra’, which is now playing at the Theatre By The Sea. Read Review
🔪 Utility, a new retail experience celebrating the chef and the host, is opening next to Mission in Middletown. Get the details
🦞 The summer event calendar at the Castle Hill Inn includes a Summer Solstice Clambake, Wood Fire BBQ, Beach Bonfires, and more. Read More
🚢 Cruise Ship Schedule: Celebrity Summit will arrive in Newport today. The 965′ long ship has a capacity for 2,158 passengers and 999 crew.
📚 The inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair kicks off later today with a ticketed preview night at Newport Congregational Church. The event will offer free admission from 11 am to 6 pm Saturday and 11 am to 5 pm. Read More
🍹 The Wharf Fishhouse & Tiki Bar opened to the public last night. The restaurant, which is from the folks behind Diegos and Wharf Southern Kitchen, opened in the former space occupied by Fluke on Bowen’s Wharf.
🆕 Centerville Bank has opened a new branch at 580 Thames Street in Newport. Read all about it
🦞Guests can enjoy a new dining experience beginning today when UpScales at Scales & Shells will reopen to the public for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays. Still highlighting fresh seafood, the menu includes meat and vegetarian options for non-seafood eaters. The menu will be in the style of Cicchetti, Italian tapas, so guests can have a quick bite and cocktail while waiting for a table in the main dining room or build a whole meal with small bites and shareable plates.
👉 The Roasted Clove Deli + Catering is now open in the former Sig’s in Middletown. The restaurant is open 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday. Read our original story from March on the restaurant
🎶 On Tap This Weekend: BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more. Read More
What’s Up Today - 6.2.23
☀️ Weather
Today: Areas of fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog between 9 pm and 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
⛵ Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from June 3, 02:00 AM until June 4, 02:00 AM
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Areas of fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNE wind 7 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Showers are likely, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog between 9 pm and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: NNE wind around 17 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Showers are likely, mainly before 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 15 hours of sun.
High tide at 6:58 am & 7:20 pm | Low tide at 12:41 am & 12:20 pm
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.5 days, 94% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
7:30 am to 9 am: How to Exit Your Business Workshop at Innovate Newport
11 am to 7 pm: Weekend Patio Cookout at Newport Vineyards
4 pm to 7 pm: Newport Rare Book Fair – Preview Night at Newport Congregational Church
5 pm: Spring Exhibitions Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
6 pm: Pride: In Retrospect at Newport Art Museum
6 pm: The Polo Passport at The JPT
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Polo Passport at 6 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Loos Pockets at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Caitlin Cary Duo from 8:30 pm to 12 am
Ragged Island Brewing: John Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 11 am
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
What’s Up This Weekend: June 2 – 4
BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
The Ocean Race: Ocean microplastics found to be rife by teams sailing around the world
Up to nearly 1,900 microplastics per cubic metre (pm3)* of water have been found in samples collected by teams during the initial legs of The Ocean Race
Devers breaks tie in 6-run 8th, Red Sox beat Reds 8-2 to avoid sweep
Rafael Devers doubled to break an eighth-inning tie and the Boston Red Sox overcame Chris Sale’s early exit because of shoulder soreness to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Thursday night.
Theater Review: ‘My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra’ at Theatre-by-the-Sea
Show features music from the “Chairman of the Board”
Utility: New retail experience that celebrates the chef and the host opening in Middletown
Utility will offer a curated selection of tools for the chef, host, and party guest – while nailing the balance between aesthetic and function.
Spa Newport marks milestone with ribbon cutting
On Wednesday, May 31, Spa Newport owner Maria Colon cut the ceremonial ribbon in an event hosted by the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce at East Island Reserve Hotel in Middletown, a Vacation Newport property, to mark her second year in business.
Senate passes Euer bill to ban unfair sales practices in automatic renewals
The bill would set minimum standards for companies that seek to sell services paid for by an automatically renewing contract.
Summer event calendar at Castle Hill Inn includes a Summer Solstice Clambake, Wood Fire BBQ, Beach Bonfires, and more
Castle Hill Inn invites guests to experience New England cuisine & culture like never before with seasonal events throughout the summer months
RIDOH recommends closing Bonnet Shores Beach Club for swimming due to high bacteria levels
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Bonnet Shores Beach Club in Narragansett for swimming because of high bacteria levels.
Centreville Bank opens new branch on Thames Street in Newport
Centreville Bank opens new branch in Newport’s Fifth Ward
Governor McKee issues proclamation celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month
The State House will be illuminated with Pride colors on June 1 and from June 16 through June 18 for Pride Weekend.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (June 2-4)
Pride, Polo, Sinatra and more!
Stevens: Mazzulla will be back as Celtics coach, team ‘without a doubt’ wants Brown to return
For anyone expecting sweeping changes from the Boston Celtics this offseason, team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is throwing a bit of cold water on that idea.
Tickets are now on sale for Premier Lacrosse League Quarterfinals at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium will host the opening round of the PLL playoffs on Sept. 4
🙏 Recent Local Obituaries
None new to share
