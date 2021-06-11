What's Up Today: Friday, June 11

Good Morning, today is Friday, June 11, 2021.

Newport Out is inviting the public to join them today at 5 pm at Newport City Hallas they raise the rainbow flag that represents the welcoming from the city to Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community.

After eight years at The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist in The Point, Father Humphrey has been called to serve as 8th Rector of St. Thomas's Church, Ontario, Canada, a position he will begin this summer. Fr. Kevin Beesley has been called to St. John's to serve as priest in charge, and will begin serving this summer.

Bike Newport, Newport Public Library, Newport Mental Health, and Norman Bird Sanctuary are among the 11 local organizations to recently receive a total of $5.8 million in grants from the Champlin Foundation.

Easton’s Beach is closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels.

Grab a blanket and a picnic and enjoy these outdoor music series’ in and around Newport this summer.

What’s Up Newp and the Newport Playhouse will host a Rhode Island Folk Showcase on Monday, July 26. Hope to see you there!

What’s Up in Newp Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - E wind 6 to 10 kt becoming SE in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - ESE wind 5 to 8 kt. A slight chance of showers after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 15 hours & 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:16 am & 9:24 pm | Low tide at 2:57 am & 2:27 pm.

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy at 9 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen

Landing – Honky Tonk Knight at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub – John Erickson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Brick Park from 6 pm to 12:30 am, LIVE DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

The Blue Anchor – John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

Champlin Foundation awards $5.8 million to 77 local non-profits, including 11 in Newport County

Residential Properties opens office in Newport

Get a haircut and get out this weekend!

RIDOH recommends closing Easton’s Beach and Goddard Park Beach for swimming due to high bacteria levels

RI Legislature close to approving cap on insulin costs

City of Newport seeking applicants for new Taxation Relief Committee

Schedule: Outdoor music series’ to enjoy this summer

Norman Bird Sanctuary announces its schedule of summer events, programs

Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series bringing Sammy Rae & The Friends to The Loft

‘Normandie’ estate on Ocean Drive hits the market for $15 million

What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: June 11 – 13

Butts Hill Fort, Revolutionary War earthwork, added to National Parks Service Washington-Rochambeau Route

What’s Up Newp and Newport Playhouse to present “RI Folk Showcase” July 26th

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular Stories Right Now

Elsewhere In The News

RI-based Alex and Ani files for bankruptcy [WPRI]

Re-creation of original landscaping at The Breakers completes Gilded Age property [WJAR]

Barkan Compliance Solutions secures contract with Newport Housing Authority [NEREJ]

Governor signs legislation to rename airport Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport [General Assembly]

