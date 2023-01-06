Good Morning! Today's newsletter is 1,173 words — a 6-minute read.

🕯️ The League of Women Voters Newport County will hold a Candlelight Vigil from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm today in Washington Square to commemorate the events that occurred on January 6, 2021. According to event organizers, the vigil, titled “Lest We Forget: Votes not Violence,” is being held to stand as a reminder that the voting process in Rhode Island and other states in 2020 and 2022 was safe, secure, and representative of the will of the people. (What’sUpNewp)

💰 The Rhode Island Air National Guard is set to receive a new $46 million headquarters at Quonset Air National Guard Base in North Kingstown, thanks to funding secured by U.S. Senator Jack Reed. (What’sUpNewp)

🆕 What’sUpNewp this week reached out to the folks at The Wayfinder Hotel for an update on the hotel following the March fire. Owner Phil Hospod didn’t have much to share but did say that they are “cleaning it up and working on a rebuild strategy”.

🚗 The Town of Middletown is considering building a roundabout at the intersection of Berkeley, Green End, and Paradise avenues. (What’sUpNewp)

🚓 Rhode Island State Police are investigating the potential misuse of funds within the Newport firefighters union. (WJAR)

🍺 After taking a few days off for painting and rest, Pour Judgement is scheduled to reopen today at noon.

🌮 The Food Shack (formerly Flat Waves) has moved back to and reopened at their original location at 1130 Aquidneck Avenue. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm. 499 E Main Road, where they were, is currently available for lease.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: A slight chance of snow before 7 am, then rain. Areas of fog before 7 am. High near 44. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight: A chance of rain before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7 pm and 9 pm. Patchy fog between 9 pm and midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 35. Northwest wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: NE wind 5 to 7 kt. Rain, mainly before 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind around 8 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 7 pm. Patchy fog between 9 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NW 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:30 pm | 9 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:21 am & 7:38 pm | Low tide at 1:19 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.9 days, 99% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini at 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On What’sUpNewp

📈 Thursday’s Most-Read

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on Thursday;

🆕 The Latest

We published 25 stories on our website on Thursday. Here’s a look at all the headlines published since yesterday’s newsletter.

Fog and rain in the forecast for today, partly sunny skies for the weekend

New $46 million Air National Guard HQ to modernize Rhode Island’s 143rd Airlift Wing at Quonset

Frederic scores twice to propel Bruins past Kings 5-2

Tatum’s rare triple-double leads Celtics past Mavs, 124-95

Vermont defeats Bryant 74-64

Six Picks Music: The best in local music this weekend (January 6-8)

Discovering the history of Newport: A guide to the city’s street names and landmarks

New bill aims to increase access to abortion services in Rhode Island

New tax credits and rebates available to help lower energy bills and green up homes

RI VegFest returns to WaterFire Arts Center for plant-based celebration

Middletown resident named Vice President, Retail Operations Team Lead at BankNewport

Providence man sentenced to 40 years for shooting police officer

First woman elected Massachusetts governor sworn in

‘Gut-wrenching’: Rising star state lawmaker killed in crash

Salve Regina University names Sean Sullivan as its next Director of Athletics

Newport Weather Forecast: Rain, fog, and a slight chance of snow this weekend

Teen and adult women’s chorus on Aquidneck Island seeking singers

Middletown Town Council considers building the first roundabout at Berkeley, Green End, and Paradise intersection

Architecture of Amsterdam’s 1675 synagogue topic of the next Touro Synagogue Foundation presentation

2023 State Beach Season Parking Passes now available online

All of this content is made possible because of readers like you. If you find value and/or appreciate these stories. Please consider supporting us.

Support WUN

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

Enjoy this newsletter? If you know of any friends or colleagues who may also be interested in the content we provide, we would greatly appreciate it if you could share the newsletter with them. By spreading the word, you can help us grow our community and provide valuable information to more people. Thank you for your support!

Share What's Up Newp

The streets and landmarks of Newport are rich in more than three hundred years of history, triumphs, and tribulations. Look no further than the street names around Newport for a quick history and tip of the hat to some of Newport’s original founders, heroes, and early settlers.