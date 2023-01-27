Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 26. Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, National Chocolate Cake Day, National Fun At Work Day, National Geographic Day, Vietnam Peace Day, and Auschwitz Liberation Day.

Today’s newsletter is 1,113 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🎵 With good weather in the forecast, this weekend is a great one to get out and enjoy some local music at the state’s clubs and bars. WUN’s Ken Abrams has a few top picks around the region, featuring bands that are mostly new to “Six Picks” → ‘Six Picks’ Music: What’s Up in local music this weekend (January 27-29)

☕ A leading New England economist is suggesting that jobs in the region are shifting from leisure and hospitality to higher-paying industries, while job openings remain at “historic highs.” WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more → Region’s workforce shifting away from hospitality

🎭 What’s on tap this weekend? Improv with The Bit Players, Aquidneck Growers Market, Winter Speaker Series, and more. I’ve got the full weekend rundown here - > What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Jan. 27 – 29

🎉 Yelp recently released a ranking of top 100 places to eat in the U.S. in 2023. Among the five New England restaurants on this list was Root on Broadway (ranked 59th).

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SW wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:01 am | Sunset: 4:54 pm

High tide at 12:12 pm | Low tide at 5:34 am & 5:28 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.8 days, 33% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Dillon Stankowitz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Kyle Lacy Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Danielle Boucher & Matt Regan from 8 pm to 10 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No local public meets are scheduled.

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Yesterday we published 21 stories on What’sUpNewp. Here’s a look at all of the latest headlines since our last newsletter;

The Ocean Race: Cat and mouse game towards the doldrums

The Ocean Race takes on a slow burn with the IMOCA fleet inching southwest towards the doldrums

Hedman lifts Lightning over Bruins for 11th straight at home

Victor Hedman scored the go-ahead goal with 6:31 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a team record with their 11th straight home victory by defeating the NHL-best Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.

Randle scores 37, Knicks rally to beat Celtics 120-117 in OT

The Knicks are a young team that’s still learning how to string together victories.

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dave Rosenberg, Newport Winter Festival

Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 12 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

‘Six Picks’ Music: What’s Up in local music this weekend (January 27-29)

Amanda Adams, Lainey Dionne and Dustbowl Revival

‘The Whale’ is a horror film that taps into our fear of fatness

In a thin-obsessed culture, fatness has become its own kind of monster.

Toymaker Hasbro laying off 1,000 to cut costs

Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025.

Jamestown’s McKensie Lennon recognized by Lasell University for outstanding collaboration

Lennon, who is majoring in Psychology, was selected as one of the three best people to work with in this course. Lennon is in the Class of 2023.

What to know about TurboTax before you file your taxes this year

Don’t get tricked into paying for tax prep if you don’t have to. Learn how the biggest tax preparation companies have suppressed free filling options for years.

Rhode Island officer acquitted in shooting of teenager

A Rhode Island police officer who was off duty and out of uniform when he shot the 18-year-old driver of a car he had witnessed speeding past him on the highway was acquitted by a jury Thursday of several charges.

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport

Coming up on Wednesday, February 15 at 10 am.

Portsmouth’s Marissa Levreault named to Dean’s List at Miami University

Levreault is currently earning a B.S. in Nursing at the university.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

Obituary: Michael Christ

December 28, 1941 – January 24, 2023

📈 Thursday’s Most-Read

Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

📖 Further Reading

NUWC: Naval War College professor shares history, breadth of unmanned systems with NUWC Division Newport workforce

URI Today: Planning for Rhode Island’s food future

RI Monthly: How Kim Anderson is Planting the Seed of Plant-Based Eating in Rhode Island

ecoRI: CRMC Gives New Life to Proposal to Expand Aquaculture Farm on Potter Pond

✌️We’ll See You Out There

Thanks for waking up with What’sUpNewp,

- Ryan