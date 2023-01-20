What's Up Today: Friday, January 20
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there.
Good Morning! Today is Friday, January 20, 2023.
Today’s newsletter is 1,282 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
💰 Governor McKee submitted a $13.75 billion state budget plan to the General Assembly on Thursday that seeks to invest in schools, provide tax relief to residents, and repair roads and bridges. (What’sUpNewp)
🆕 Tis’ the season of changes. On Thursday, Island Moving Company announced it is rebranding to Newport Contemporary Ballet and Bouchard Restaurant & Inn is rebranding to Chanterelle Restaurant.
⭐ The Faith Healer, a masterpiece by Irish playwright Brian Friel, is performed masterfully at the Gamm Theater. It only plays through January 29 and should not be missed. (What’sUpNewp)
🎸 Newport Live will be presenting An Evening With The Chris Spedding Trio, featuring Tony Garnier and Anton Fig at the Casino Theater tonight at 7:30 pm. In the 1980s, guitarist Spedding, bassist Garnier and drummer Fig formed the nucleus of several important bands: Spedding with Roxy Music, Byran Ferry and Paul McCartney, Garnier with Bob Dylan’s band, and Fig with the Late Night with David Letterman band. (What’sUpNewp)
🍻 Break out of the winter blues and join Newport Vineyards and Taproot Brewing tonight for an evening featuring our lineup of fresh Taproot beers and bites, wines, live music, and good vibes. They’ll be transforming their Tasting Room for one evening only into a bonafide beer hall; tasting and pint bars, themed brewery bites, live music, and of course our very own fresh Taproot beer. As if that wasn’t enough, they’ll also welcome 4-piece powerhouse Real Weird Band, known for playing a mix of throwback hits and more. (What’sUpNewp)
🕯️ Join The Reef on Saturday for a romantic candlelight dinner like no other! Unforgettable flavors and an atmosphere of pure romance will fill the air as The Reef is illuminated only by candlelight. Leave your everyday life behind, and have an amazing night you’ll never forget – with Dinner By Candlelight at The Reef. (The Reef)
📜 Here’s a rundown of what’s on tap this weekend→ What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Jan. 20 – 22
❔ What’s on your weekend agenda?
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Rain likely, mainly between 11 am and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of snow before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers between 7 pm and 2 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 30. North wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Tomorrow: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: N wind 5 to 9 kt becoming NW in the morning. Rain is likely, mainly between 11 am and noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 6 to 8 kt. A chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: N wind 5 to 8 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 4:45 pm
High tide at 6:07 am & 6:32 pm | Low tide at 12:19 pm & 11:58 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.4 days, 5% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
5 pm to 8 pm: January Beer Hall at Newport Vineyards
5 pm to 8 pm: A Real Weird January Beer Hall at Newport Vineyards
7:30 pm: Newport Live Presents: The Chris Spedding, Trio with Tony Garnier and Anton Fig. The Trio at Casino Theatre
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
Casino Theatre: Newport Live Presents: The Chris Spedding, Trio with Tony Garnier and Anton Fig. The Trio at 7:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Adam Go from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Dave Laros & Mike Brown from 8 pm to 10 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 10 am
Newport: Board of Tax Appeals at 2:30 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
On What’sUpNewp
🆕 The Latest
We published 25 stories on What’sUpNewp yesterday. Here’s a look at all of the latest headlines since yesterday afternoon’s newsletter.
What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Jan. 20 – 22
A Real Weird January Beer Hall, Newport Live presents Chris Spedding Trio, Candlelight Dinner at The Reef, and more!
Choral Collective of Newport County offering 6-week “Empowering Voices” class for all ages
Empowering Voices is inspired by André de Quadros’ “Empowering Song” approach, which centers singing, movement, bodywork, improvisation, and storytelling as vital aspects of being human.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Celtics beat Warriors in OT, win NBA Finals rematch 121-118
Al Horford’s 7-year-old, Ean, sat in the front row of the postgame news conference, wearing a hat from last season’s NBA Finals.
Swayman makes 31 saves as NHL-best Bruins beat Rangers 3-1
Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night for their eighth victory in nine games.
Kenney has 26 in Bryant’s 87-75 victory over NJIT
Sherif Kenney had 26 points and Bryant beat NJIT 87-75 on Thursday night.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Providence metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro using data from Zillow.
Theater Review: Gamm’s production of The Faith Healer is masterful
The Faith Healer, a masterpiece by Irish playwright Brian Friel, is performed masterfully at the Gamm Theater. It only plays through January 29 and should not be missed.
Island Moving Company is now ‘Newport Contemporary Ballet’
IMC is now Newport Contemporary Ballet, and their dance academy, NAB, is now The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet.
Rhode Island governor releases proposed $13.75B state budget
Rhode Island’s governor submitted a $13.75 billion state budget plan to the General Assembly on Thursday that seeks to invest in schools, provide tax relief to residents and repair roads and bridges.
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
📈 Thursday’s Most-Read
Here’s what stories folks were reading the most yesterday;
Bouchard Restaurant & Inn to rebrand as 'Chanterelle Restaurant'
Hope and Main opens Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence
There’s No Paywall Here
But we rely on reader support. Your support powers our reporting and keeps our content free for everyone.