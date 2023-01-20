Good Morning! Today is Friday, January 20, 2023.

💰 Governor McKee submitted a $13.75 billion state budget plan to the General Assembly on Thursday that seeks to invest in schools, provide tax relief to residents, and repair roads and bridges. (What’sUpNewp)

🆕 Tis’ the season of changes. On Thursday, Island Moving Company announced it is rebranding to Newport Contemporary Ballet and Bouchard Restaurant & Inn is rebranding to Chanterelle Restaurant.

⭐ The Faith Healer, a masterpiece by Irish playwright Brian Friel, is performed masterfully at the Gamm Theater. It only plays through January 29 and should not be missed. (What’sUpNewp)

🎸 Newport Live will be presenting An Evening With The Chris Spedding Trio, featuring Tony Garnier and Anton Fig at the Casino Theater tonight at 7:30 pm. In the 1980s, guitarist Spedding, bassist Garnier and drummer Fig formed the nucleus of several important bands: Spedding with Roxy Music, Byran Ferry and Paul McCartney, Garnier with Bob Dylan’s band, and Fig with the Late Night with David Letterman band. (What’sUpNewp)

🍻 Break out of the winter blues and join Newport Vineyards and Taproot Brewing tonight for an evening featuring our lineup of fresh Taproot beers and bites, wines, live music, and good vibes. They’ll be transforming their Tasting Room for one evening only into a bonafide beer hall; tasting and pint bars, themed brewery bites, live music, and of course our very own fresh Taproot beer. As if that wasn’t enough, they’ll also welcome 4-piece powerhouse Real Weird Band, known for playing a mix of throwback hits and more. (What’sUpNewp)

🕯️ Join The Reef on Saturday for a romantic candlelight dinner like no other! Unforgettable flavors and an atmosphere of pure romance will fill the air as The Reef is illuminated only by candlelight. Leave your everyday life behind, and have an amazing night you’ll never forget – with Dinner By Candlelight at The Reef. (The Reef)

📜 Here’s a rundown of what’s on tap this weekend→ What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Jan. 20 – 22

❔ What’s on your weekend agenda?

Newport Vineyards will host A Real Weird January Beer Hall on Friday night from 5 pm to 8 pm. Photo Credit: Newport Vineyards

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Rain likely, mainly between 11 am and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of snow before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers between 7 pm and 2 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 30. North wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 5 to 9 kt becoming NW in the morning. Rain is likely, mainly between 11 am and noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 6 to 8 kt. A chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: N wind 5 to 8 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 4:45 pm

High tide at 6:07 am & 6:32 pm | Low tide at 12:19 pm & 11:58 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.4 days, 5% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Casino Theatre: Newport Live Presents: The Chris Spedding, Trio with Tony Garnier and Anton Fig. The Trio at 7:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Adam Go from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Dave Laros & Mike Brown from 8 pm to 10 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 10 am

Newport: Board of Tax Appeals at 2:30 pm

On What’sUpNewp

🆕 The Latest

We published 25 stories on What’sUpNewp yesterday. Here’s a look at all of the latest headlines since yesterday afternoon’s newsletter.

What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Jan. 20 – 22

A Real Weird January Beer Hall, Newport Live presents Chris Spedding Trio, Candlelight Dinner at The Reef, and more!

Choral Collective of Newport County offering 6-week “Empowering Voices” class for all ages

Empowering Voices is inspired by André de Quadros’ “Empowering Song” approach, which centers singing, movement, bodywork, improvisation, and storytelling as vital aspects of being human.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Celtics beat Warriors in OT, win NBA Finals rematch 121-118

Al Horford’s 7-year-old, Ean, sat in the front row of the postgame news conference, wearing a hat from last season’s NBA Finals.

Swayman makes 31 saves as NHL-best Bruins beat Rangers 3-1

Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night for their eighth victory in nine games.

Kenney has 26 in Bryant’s 87-75 victory over NJIT

Sherif Kenney had 26 points and Bryant beat NJIT 87-75 on Thursday night.

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Providence metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro using data from Zillow.

Theater Review: Gamm’s production of The Faith Healer is masterful

The Faith Healer, a masterpiece by Irish playwright Brian Friel, is performed masterfully at the Gamm Theater. It only plays through January 29 and should not be missed.

Island Moving Company is now ‘Newport Contemporary Ballet’

IMC is now Newport Contemporary Ballet, and their dance academy, NAB, is now The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet.

Rhode Island governor releases proposed $13.75B state budget

Rhode Island’s governor submitted a $13.75 billion state budget plan to the General Assembly on Thursday that seeks to invest in schools, provide tax relief to residents and repair roads and bridges.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

📈 Thursday’s Most-Read

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

