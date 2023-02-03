Good Morning! Today is Friday, February 3. Among the many “holidays” being celebrated today, it is National Carrot Cake Day, National Golden Retriever Day, American Painters Day, Four Chaplains Day, and Elmo’s Birthday!

Today’s newsletter is 1,282 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🙏 In honor of Four Chaplains Day, a day in recognition of four Army chaplains who acted in the spirit of heroic sacrifice and humanitarianism onboard a sinking ship, we reshare Gerry Goldstein’s column about the day → Courage, as inspired from on high.

🥶 Due to the cold weather, there are several school and business cancellations and delays this morning. Keep up to date here → List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

⚠️ The Newport City Council workshop scheduled for Saturday with State Legislation has been canceled. The City says that it will be rescheduled.

🎶 The Newport Folk Festival yesterday began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival, which is scheduled to take place at Fort Adams State Park from July 28 – 30. CAAMP, the folk-indie band from Athens, Ohio, kicks off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band has played at the festival twice before ( in 2019 and 2021). Read More

🍔 Bring your enthusiasm and inner food critic – the 6th Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest returns this month. Dozens of chefs across Newport and Bristol counties will prepare delicious burgers, such as “The Bacon Jammie Smash Burger”, “Surf and Turf Burger”, and the “Crunchy Fried Tofu Burger”, for this year’s fierce competition, which is scheduled to land on local menus from February 17 to 26. Get the details

🦭 Start planning for the weekend with ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Feb. 3-5) and What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: Feb. 3 – 5

Thanks for waking up with What’sUpNewp.

- Ryan

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until February 4, 10:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: NW wind 18 to 20 kt, with gusts as high as 36 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 21 to 24 kt, with gusts as high as 38 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NW wind 13 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 5:03 pm

High tide at 6:25 am & 6:37 pm | Low tide at 12:27 pm & 11:48 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.3 days, 93% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, The Whale at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Dim Lights from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Live music at 9 pm

Newport Vineyards: Barrel of Laughs – Dinner & A Show! at 6:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: The Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Davina Yannetty & Dave Laros from 8 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

What’sUpNewp published 17 stories on Thursday, here’s a look at the latest news from our last newsletter.

Black History Month: African Heritage Entrepreneurs in Gilded Age Newport – Andrew J. Tabb

Despite all challenges, he embodies the American ideal of the self-made man. Andrew J. Tabb is a true American and Newport entrepreneur.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

NAVSEA Executive Director tours NUWC Division Newport

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Executive Director Giao Phan visited NUWC Division Newport on Jan. 30 for tours that highlighted the organization’s advanced undersea warfare capabilities, yet also created moments of nostalgia.

Newport Burger Bender returns Feb. 17. – 26

Newport Burger Bender, the “best burger” contest returns this February for 10 days of burger bending.

15 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport

Upscale or casual, dinner or drinks, here’s our list of the 15 coziest spots to go this winter.

Boating Safety seminar sells out at Newport Yacht Club; plans are in progress for additional events

The seminar was the first of a series of presentations to be held at venues throughout the state, and by all accounts it was a huge success

The joint workshop with Newport City Council, and State Legislative Delegation has been canceled

The workshop was intended to focus on “City’s legislative priorities for 2023, according to the posted agenda.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

No new obituaries to share.

📈 Thursday’s Most-Read

Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

📖 Further Reading

Providence Business News: Many ignore R.I.’s Airbnb registry, at least in Newport

WTKR: First Black female commanding officer to be sworn in at Naval Station Norfolk

East Bay: Music returns to Common Fence Point in Portsmouth

East Bay: Intruder, 16, charged after entering Tiverton High School

📺 WUN-ON-ONE

Coming up on WUN-ON-ONE, our live virtual interview series;

Watch the interviews live as they happen, or anytime afterward, on our website. Have a question or comment for one of our guests, leave them in the comments below.

Leave a comment

✌️We’ll See You Out There