Good Morning! Today is Friday, February 17. Today’s newsletter is 1,148 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🎵 The 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival kicks off today and runs through February 26. On tap for today - Polar Pineapples at Newport Harbor Island Resort, The Eagles Experience at Wyndham Newport, and much more. Here is today’s schedule.

🍔 Bring your enthusiasm and inner food critic – the 6th Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest kicks off today and runs through Feb. 26. Dozens of chefs across Newport and Bristol counties are preparing delicious burgers. Read More

❤️ Support the upcoming Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday by heading for St. Practice Day at O’Brien’s Pub.

🙏 On Sunday, there’s an opportunity to support World Central Kitchen and its efforts in Syria and Turkey. Visit Diego’s in Newport, Middletown, or Providence; Reject Beer Co. in Middletown; or Wharf Southern Kitchen in Newport to support the cause or donate at www.wck.org.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Showers, mainly after 10 am. Areas of dense fog before 1 pm. High near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph, increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low of around 25. Blustery, with a northwest wind of 16 to 22 mph and gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 17, 07:00 AM EST until February 18, 07:00 AM EST

Today: SSW wind 8 to 11 kt, becoming SW 13 to 18 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 kt. Showers, mainly before 4 pm. Areas of dense fog before 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 14 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:37 am | Sunset: 5:21 pm | 10 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:55 am & 5:21 pm | Low tide at 11:17 am & 10:55 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.8 days, 15% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Oscar Short Films: Animated at 3 pm, Oscar Shot Films: Live Action at 5 pm, Living at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Take It To The Bridgefrom 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Nate & The Lost Arts from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Neil Haven & Sean Rainey from 8 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Newport: Newport City Council at 10 am

Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 8:30 am

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

What’sUpNewp published 41 stories yesterday; here’s a look at the latest news;

With the ice bar as the centerpiece, guests can savor specialty drinks while enjoying views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Harbor.

Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves, Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist and the Boston Bruins defeated the Nashville Predators 5-0 on Thursday night.

This year’s concert featured a number of well-known locals, including established performers and rising stars playing Revival Brewing at Lost Valley Pizza in Providence.

Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Providence are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com.

The annual-favorite event for runners from both near and far will be held on June 4th, 2023.

The Newport, Rhode Island-based team discovered the damage when the boat was lifted from the water after arriving in Cape Town for the completion of the second leg.

Keep reading to discover the Italian American films that cleaned up at the Oscars and find out which controversial director appeared on the list multiple times.

The NHL Players’ Association has hired U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh as its executive director.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Catch Up On All The Latest Headlines

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

📈 Popular Stories Right Now

Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

📖 Further Reading

Boston Globe: Nearly a year after ‘catastrophic’ Cliff Walk collapse, Newport hopes to rebuild path where it is

WJAR: Astounding cancer numbers in New England spur researchers into action

WJAR: Wakefield's Jayd Bun receives best review, honored with Lego display from cute customers

General Assembly: Safe firearms storage is bare minimum for safety, sponsors say

ecoRI: Rhode Island in Danger of Losing ‘Our Birds’

East Bay: Little Compton: Move offshore power cables to Westport