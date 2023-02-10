What's Up Today: Friday, February 10
Tuskegee Airman discusses his distinguished service as part of NUWC Division Newport’s Black History Month celebration
🇺🇸 One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Brig. Gen. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse, visited Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on Feb. 6, 2023, to share his military and life experiences with the workforce, as part of the command’s Black History Month celebration. Watch
🏫 Educational design expert Manuel Cordero is helping Middletown reimagine its schools and how they serve students of today and into the future as part of work to prepare for a $190 million bond expected to cost the average homeowner $2 a day. Read More
🍕 In honor of National Pizza Day (which was yesterday), we’re asking readers to tell us who serves up their favorite locally-owned pizza in Newport County. Take the poll.
🆕 Newport Needlepoint, a small business featuring fun & modern finished needlepoint accessories, is opening in Newport.
🎶 Making those weekend plans? I’ve got a roundup of what’s happening across Newport County → What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Feb. 9 – 12 and WUN’s Ken Abrams takes a look at events happening across the state → ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Feb 10-12).
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: W wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: WNW wind 12 to 15 kt, decreasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:46 am | Sunset: 5:25 pm
High tide at 10:28 am & 10:56 pm | Low tide at 3:46 am & 3:55 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.7 days, 84% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
5 pm to 8:30 pm: Périgord Truffle Dinner at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
5:30 pm: Cupid and Constellations at Norman Bird Sanctuary
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: All The Beauty And The Bloodshed at 4:30 pm, Father Of The Bride at 7:30 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Outcry Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Chris V. and Chelly from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Danielle Boucher and Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Housing Authority at 2 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 9 am
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
What’sUpNewp published 29 stories yesterday; here’s a look at the latest news;
RI Hospitality Education Foundation hosts 11th Annual Rhode Island ProStart High School Culinary, Foodservice & Hotel Management Competition
Culinary teams competed for a total of $500,000 in scholarship money and the chance to represent RI in the National ProStart® Invitational in Washington D.C.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Thomas, Revis headline new Pro Football Hall of Fame class
Thomas and Revis join a new class of Hall of Famers announced Thursday that also includes return finalists DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Ronde Barber. Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, along with coaching candidate Don Coryell also got voted into the Hall and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer.
VIDEO: Tuskegee Airman discusses his distinguished service as part of NUWC Division Newport’s Black History Month celebration
One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Brig. Gen. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse, visited Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on Feb. 6, 2023, to share his military and life experiences with the workforce, as part of the command’s Black History Month celebration.
How gun commerce has changed in Rhode Island since 2010
Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearmsand Explosives to determine how gun commerce has changed in Rhode Island since 2010.
Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
The names are ranked in this story according to their popularity among baby boomers, or the total number of babies given these names between 1946 and 1964.
Celtics’ Brown has broken bone in face, out indefinitely
Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out.
Attorney General Neronha halts deceptive Certificate of Good Standing scheme targeting Rhode Island businesses
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that the Office, following enforcement action, has halted a deceptive scheme that scammed more than 1,000 Rhode Island businesses and non-profit organizations and secured full restitution for those affected.
Highest-paying science jobs in the Providence Metro area
Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Educational expert working with Middletown to improve, upgrade schools
Educational design expert Manuel Cordero is helping Middletown reimagine its schools and how they serve students of today and into the future as part of work to prepare for a $190 million bond expected to cost the average homeowner $2 a day. #MiddletownRI
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
