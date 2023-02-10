Good Morning! Today is Thursday, February 9. Today’s newsletter is 1,452 words - approximately a 7-minute read.

🇺🇸 One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Brig. Gen. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse, visited Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on Feb. 6, 2023, to share his military and life experiences with the workforce, as part of the command’s Black History Month celebration. Watch

🏫 Educational design expert Manuel Cordero is helping Middletown reimagine its schools and how they serve students of today and into the future as part of work to prepare for a $190 million bond expected to cost the average homeowner $2 a day. Read More

🍕 In honor of National Pizza Day (which was yesterday), we’re asking readers to tell us who serves up their favorite locally-owned pizza in Newport County. Take the poll.

🆕 Newport Needlepoint, a small business featuring fun & modern finished needlepoint accessories, is opening in Newport.

🎶 Making those weekend plans? I’ve got a roundup of what’s happening across Newport County → What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Feb. 9 – 12 and WUN’s Ken Abrams takes a look at events happening across the state → ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Feb 10-12).

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Special Weather Statement

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until February 10, 07:00 PM EST

Today: W wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: WNW wind 12 to 15 kt, decreasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:46 am | Sunset: 5:25 pm

High tide at 10:28 am & 10:56 pm | Low tide at 3:46 am & 3:55 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.7 days, 84% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: All The Beauty And The Bloodshed at 4:30 pm, Father Of The Bride at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Outcry Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Chris V. and Chelly from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Danielle Boucher and Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Housing Authority at 2 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 9 am

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

What’sUpNewp published 29 stories yesterday; here’s a look at the latest news;

Culinary teams competed for a total of $500,000 in scholarship money and the chance to represent RI in the National ProStart® Invitational in Washington D.C.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Thomas and Revis join a new class of Hall of Famers announced Thursday that also includes return finalists DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Ronde Barber. Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, along with coaching candidate Don Coryell also got voted into the Hall and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer.

One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Brig. Gen. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse, visited Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on Feb. 6, 2023, to share his military and life experiences with the workforce, as part of the command’s Black History Month celebration.

Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearmsand Explosives to determine how gun commerce has changed in Rhode Island since 2010.

The names are ranked in this story according to their popularity among baby boomers, or the total number of babies given these names between 1946 and 1964.

Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that the Office, following enforcement action, has halted a deceptive scheme that scammed more than 1,000 Rhode Island businesses and non-profit organizations and secured full restitution for those affected.

Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Educational design expert Manuel Cordero is helping Middletown reimagine its schools and how they serve students of today and into the future as part of work to prepare for a $190 million bond expected to cost the average homeowner $2 a day. #MiddletownRI

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

Rita S. Adam

Patricia Marion Gatta

📖 Further Reading

RI Monthly: Newport's Newest Guest House Pays Homage to Rhode Island's Most Fearless Females

The Public’s Radio: Newport City Council approves resolutions to help address affordable housing crisis

WJAR: Man airlifted from Beavertail State Park after falling off embankment

East Bay: PHS boys' hockey team forfeiting 2 games after drinking incident

📺 WUN-ON-ONE

Coming up on WUN-ON-ONE, our live virtual interview series;

Watch the interviews live as they happen, or anytime afterward, on our website. Have a question or comment for one of our guests, leave them in the comments below.

