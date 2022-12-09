Good Morning,

📚 With the holiday shopping season reaching its peak over the next couple of weekends, we’ll be sharing some ideas for unique gifts available locally. Today we have a nice list of Newport-related books for you to consider curated by Charter Books proprietor Steve Iwanski - ‘Six Picks’ holiday book shopping: Best books about Newport.

🎅 Speaking of Charter Books, don’t miss ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Storytime with Author Matt Tavares this evening.

🏠 On the market for a new home? Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 14 homes across Newport County that are hosting an open house this weekend.

⛵ The 12 Metre World Championship is returning to Newport next year.

🍻 Rhode Island breweries will be joining their national counterparts this weekend to celebrate “National Lager Day” on December 10. The cold, refreshing lager is the most popular American beer, a key component at backyard barbeques, ball games, and neighborhood pubs. Check out some of our favorite locally-brewed lagers from around the state.

🎵 Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at Gillette Stadium in September.

🐶 The Potter. League has dropped the adoption fee to just $50 for all block-headed dogs. Join the Block Party!

🎅 Newport Vineyards and Taproot Brewing Co. are hosting a family-friendly Holiday Extravaganza Event this evening from 5 pm – 9 pm. Enjoy the live band, wine or beer tasting (your choice!), and festive food stations including holiday desserts, hot cocoa bar, and Christmas cookies. Sign up in advance to meet Santa! Enjoy games. Break out your ugly holiday sweater – there will be prizes! Newport Vineyards is also collecting toys for the MLK Center. Details & Tickets

What'sUpNewp Supporters make all of these stories possible.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 11 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 9, 04:00 PM EST until December 10, 04:00 PM EST

Today: N wind 11 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:19 am & 8:41 pm | Low tide at 1 am &. 2:10 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.5 days, 99% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timeless Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Rejects Beer Co: December Comedy Night at 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Portsmouth: School Committee at 11 am

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

What’s Up This Weekend: Dec. 8 – 11

Thompson PTO to host community Tree Lighting & Decorating on Dec. 10

Craft Fair to be held on Dec. 10, will benefit Rogers High School Class of 2026

Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show coming to PPAC on Dec. 10

Benefit Piano Recital to help Choral Collective of Newport County bring music to children

