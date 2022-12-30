Good Morning! Today's newsletter is 1,017 words — a wicked good 5-minute read.

🥾 The Department of Environmental Management and America’s State Parks are inviting everyone to start the new year off enjoying time spent in nature, and tapping into the health benefits of being outdoors by joining a #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown on Sunday. Read More

🏊 In yesterday’s poll, 84% of you said you won’t be taking a Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day. I’m with you.

❓ What do you think → What was the biggest local news story of the year?

🚓 Tiverton Police has announced that the department will conduct sobriety patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Anderozzi on New Year’s Eve. Read More on ABC 6

🇺🇸 Portsmouth Police Department’s Honor Guard presented the colors before last night’s Boston Celtics Game versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Thank you to the @celtics for inviting our Honor Guard to present the colors before tonight’s game vs the @laclippers. A great opportunity and we’re extremely thankful!,” Portsmouth Police RI shared on Facebook.

As far as the game goes, the Celtics beat the Clippers 116-110.

Portsmouth Police Department at TD Garden. Photo Credit: Portsmouth Police RI

What’s Up Today - Friday, December 30

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of rain, mainly after 1 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am, then patchy fog after 11 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Southwest wind is around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow Night: Rain. Patchy fog. Low around 50. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 5 to 10 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 7 to 9 kt. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SW wind around 6 kt becoming S in the afternoon. A chance of rain, mainly after 1 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am, then Patchy fog after 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow Night: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt. Rain. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm | 9 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:16 am & 1:39 pm | Low tide at 8:04 am & 7:47 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.3 days, 49% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

On What’sUpNewp

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

No matter how you choose to spend your New Year’s Eve, Newport has something for everyone to ring in 2023 in style.