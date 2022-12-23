Good Morning!

Today's newsletter is 883 words — a 5-minute read.

⚠️ Due to high winds only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, and commercial buses are permitted to cross the Newport Pell, and Jamestown Bridges at this time. Read More - Extreme weather prompts travel restrictions on RITBA bridges in Rhode Island

💡 6,598 Rhode Island Energy customers are currently without power in Rhode Island, with just a few on Aquidneck Island. Keep an eye on the outage map her - Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🎄 The holiday season in Middletown, Rhode Island was filled with excitement this year as the town held its annual “Holiday Card Art” contest. Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and his team worked tirelessly to put the event together, and their efforts paid off as they received a record number of entries. Read More - Middletown celebrates winners of Annual Holiday Card Art Contest

🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams with a look at some music happenings on New Year’s Eve - Six Picks NYE: Local bands playing around RI on New Year’s Eve 2022. Of course, we’re also keeping an eye on what’s happening in Newport - What’s Up on New Year’s Eve in Newport

Stay safe, warm, and dry out there!

The Latest on What’sUpNewp

Middletown celebrates winners of Annual Holiday Card Art Contest

Extreme weather prompts travel restrictions on RITBA bridges in Rhode Island

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2

Burrow, AFC North-leading Bengals visit struggling Patriots

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Rhode Island

Key witness in case against ex-Providence Mayor Cianci dies

Best documentaries of 2022

International migration drove US population growth in 2022

Man who had more than 200 guns at home to plead guilty

Rhode Island Energy warns of possible power outages Friday

States that have increased taxes the most in the last four decades

Six Picks NYE: Local bands playing around RI on New Year’s Eve 2022

23 actors you’ll be hearing all about in 2023

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up Today

Weather

Marine Forecast

Storm Warning until December 23, 07:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the morning. A chance of rain, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 22 to 25 kt decreasing to 19 to 22 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 kt. A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:14 am & 7:40 pm | Low tide at 12:08 am & 1:20 pm.

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone at 6 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 2 pm, White Christmas at 4:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi Trio at 8:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: John Erikson at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Kermil at 6 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government