What's Up Today: Friday, December 23
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there today.
Good Morning!
Today's newsletter is 883 words — a 5-minute read.
⚠️ Due to high winds only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, and commercial buses are permitted to cross the Newport Pell, and Jamestown Bridges at this time. Read More - Extreme weather prompts travel restrictions on RITBA bridges in Rhode Island
💡 6,598 Rhode Island Energy customers are currently without power in Rhode Island, with just a few on Aquidneck Island. Keep an eye on the outage map her - Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
🎄 The holiday season in Middletown, Rhode Island was filled with excitement this year as the town held its annual “Holiday Card Art” contest. Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and his team worked tirelessly to put the event together, and their efforts paid off as they received a record number of entries. Read More - Middletown celebrates winners of Annual Holiday Card Art Contest
🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams with a look at some music happenings on New Year’s Eve - Six Picks NYE: Local bands playing around RI on New Year’s Eve 2022. Of course, we’re also keeping an eye on what’s happening in Newport - What’s Up on New Year’s Eve in Newport
Stay safe, warm, and dry out there!
The Latest on What’sUpNewp
Middletown celebrates winners of Annual Holiday Card Art Contest
Extreme weather prompts travel restrictions on RITBA bridges in Rhode Island
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2
Burrow, AFC North-leading Bengals visit struggling Patriots
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Rhode Island
Key witness in case against ex-Providence Mayor Cianci dies
International migration drove US population growth in 2022
Man who had more than 200 guns at home to plead guilty
Rhode Island Energy warns of possible power outages Friday
States that have increased taxes the most in the last four decades
Six Picks NYE: Local bands playing around RI on New Year’s Eve 2022
23 actors you’ll be hearing all about in 2023
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up Today
Weather
Coastal Flood Warning in effect from December 23, 05:00 AM EST until December 23, 02:00 PM EST
Today: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 3pm, then a chance of rain. Patchy fog before 2pm. Temperature rising to near 54 by 10am, then falling to around 40 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a southeast wind 22 to 32 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the morning. A chance of rain, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind 22 to 25 kt decreasing to 19 to 22 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 kt. A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:14 am & 7:40 pm | Low tide at 12:08 am & 1:20 pm.
Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone at 6 pm
Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 2 pm, White Christmas at 4:30 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi Trio at 8:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
One Pelham East: John Erikson at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Kermil at 6 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
No meetings are scheduled.
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.