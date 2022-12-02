Good Morning,

On this day in 1763, Touro Synagogue was dedicated during the Chanukah festival celebrations.

⛵ The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which was originally built in 1885, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor between 12 pm - 4 pm today.

🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams recently caught up with rapper Kurtis Blow, who is appearing on December 7 at PPAC in “Hip Hop Nutcracker”.

🗞 Outgoing Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will join the Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy at Salve Regina University when her term in office expires in January 2023, the University announced yesterday. She will be a visiting senior fellow working on cybersecurity and disinformation, two issues she concentrated on during her time as secretary of state.

👉 President Biden will spend most of this afternoon and evening in Boston, meeting with the Prince of Wales, participating in an IBEW phone bank for Warnock, and attending a DSCC fundraiser.

🎄ICYMI: Bowen’s Wharf has moved its 52nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting from Saturday to Sunday, due to the weather forecast.

🗞 Gannett, the parent company of Newport Daily News and the Providence Journal, started another round of layoffs yesterday. The layoffs, which are expected to continue today, are part of the corporate conglomerate’s efforts to cut its news division staff of 3,440 by 6%. That amounts to roughly 200 layoffs across the company’s 200+ dailies.

🌈 The Newport Police Department yesterday announced the designation of the City’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer.

“We’re very glad to see the City take this step and appreciate Officer Poplawski serving in this role,” Sean O’Connor, Board Member for Newport Pride, shared with What’sUpNewp. “The establishment of this liaison position also will improve Newport’s score on the Human Rights Commission’s Municipal Equality Index, which tracks communities support for LGBTQ rights”.

The Latest Headlines on What’sUpNewp

On This Day In Newport History: Touro Synagogue dedicated on December 2, 1763

To boost Georgia’s Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts

Last-place Patriots lose 3d straight to Buffalo, 24-10

Josh Allen throws for 2 TDs, Bills beat Patriots 24-10

Marathon record-holder Eliud Kipchoge to run in Boston

“Twas The Night Before Christmas” and its ties to Newport

Federal Court orders Bristol man to pay more than $2.8 million in restitution for virtual currency fraud

Narragansett Indian Tribe member shares the myths surrounding Thanksgiving as part of NUWC’s National American Indian Heritage Month celebration

Tiverton Police Department collecting gifts through ‘Operation: Blue Santa,’ ‘Santa for Seniors’ initiatives once again this year

Bowen’s Wharf postpones 52nd Annual Tree Lighting to Dec. 4

AP source: Celtics extend Horford for 2 years, $20 million

Discover Newport: Holidays light up the Classic Coast

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea to join Pell Center at Salve Regina University as a Visiting Senior Fellow

What’s Up Interview: Legendary rapper Kurtis Blow, appearing at PPAC Dec. 7 in ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’

BankNewport volunteers pack and distribute 12,000 meals to local agencies through United Way partnership

Sons of Liberty launches a new flavored whiskey line

20 of the best Christmas albums of all time

Newport Art Museum announces 2023 Winter Speaker Series

35 Rhode Island students achieve All-Eastern Music Honors

Rhode Island latest state to allow recreational pot sales

Recent Local Obituaries

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to around 51 by 4 am. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers, mainly after 11 am. High near 60. Breezy, with a south wind of 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow Night: A chance of showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 8 pm and 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from December 3, 09:00 AM EST until December 3, 06:00 PM EST

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 7 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A slight chance of showers after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SSW wind 13 to 16 kt increasing to 18 to 21 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 kt. Showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow Night: WSW wind 11 to 13 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. A chance of rain, mainly before 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 22 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:42 am & 3:07 pm | Low tide at 9:37 am & 9:35 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.8 days, 65% lighting.

What’s Up Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings & The G-Men at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Happening This Week & Weekend

