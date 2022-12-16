Happy Thursday!

Today's newsletter is 1,061 words — a wicked good 5-minute read.

🎸 The John Pizzarelli Trio will perform at The JPT this evening. Read our interview with John here - What’s Up Interview: Jazz Guitarist John Pizzarelli playing Jane Pickens on Dec. 16

🎶 Here’s a holiday gift idea for the music fan in your life. Buy local music! “Six Picks Local Music, Holiday edition” includes some of our favorite new releases from RI-based artists, plus a few honorable mentions.

📰 Gannett, the parent company of Newport Daily News, The Providence Journal, Fall River Herald News, Taunton Daily Gazette, and hundreds of other papers, continues to make cuts and changes (to benefit Wall Street instead of the communities that they serve). Lynne Sullivan, an executive editor for four papers in Massachusetts, has been named “regional executive editor” of The Providence Journal and The Newport Daily News.

Will Richmond had served as executive editor of Newport Daily News, the paper didn’t mention his status or his future role in the announcement.

In the last month, the Newport Daily News has cut, offered buyouts, and/or said goodbye to several reporters - such as Scott Barrett and Laura Damon. At our best guess, there are two or three reporters left. Sad to watch, indeed.

The paper has also frozen all freelance contributions to the paper - meaning the likes of columns by Jim Gillis are on hold for the time being.

What’sUpNewp has reached out to freelancers across the state that have been impacted by the recent cuts. We will continue to add freelancers, grow our team, and do what we can to invest in covering the communities that we serve. Thanks for reading, supporting, and believing in us.

Weather

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until December 16, 07:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: E wind 23 to 25 kt, with gusts as high as 40 kt. Rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind 14 to 17 kt becoming N 11 to 14 kt. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Rain likely, mainly before 9pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:03 am & 1:10 pm | Low tide at 6:37 am & 7:09 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 21.8 days, 54% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: John Pizzarelli Trio live at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Molly Maguires at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: The Wasted Talent Show – Comedy and Variety Show at 8 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott at 6 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Brunch With Santa, A Rough Point Holiday, Eileen Ivers, John Pizzarelli Trio, and much more.