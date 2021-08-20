What's Up Today - Friday, August 20

Good Morning,

Governor Dan McKee, joined by Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH., and Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, on Thursday announced that all students, teachers, school staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks inside public school buildings at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Read More

On this day in Newport history, Miramar Mansion was inaugurated. Read More

At Ochre Court this evening, Governor McKee will ceremonially sign into law the Nathan Bruno and Jason Flatt Act, which requires that all school personnel be trained in suicide prevention and awareness.

Team Jamaica makes its triumphant return to Newport, as the players arrive to challenge Team USA in the continuation of the Newport International Polo Series’ 30th Anniversary Season this Saturday, August 21st at 5 pm. Read More

For an ongoing look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend, visit What’s Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, and more ( August 20 – 22)

What’s Up Today - Thursday, August 19

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Today - SW wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 7:37 pm | 13 hours & 37 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:40 am & 7:10 pm | Low tide at 12:45 am & 12:11 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12.1 days, 92% lighting.

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co. Acoustic Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again

King Park – Dave Furlong & The Honk, Bill Kilian’s Voyages Irish Folk Music & Ceili Dancing from 5 pm to 7 pm

Landing – Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Rugburn at 9 pm

Newport Craft – Mel at 5 pm

Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club featuring Carolyn Plummer at 6:30 pm

Norman Bird Sancutary – Summer Outdoor Concert Series featuring Alisa Amador at 7 pm

O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

