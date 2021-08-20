What's Up Today - Friday, August 20

Good Morning,
Governor Dan McKee, joined by Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH., and Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, on Thursday announced that all students, teachers, school staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks inside public school buildings at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Read More
On this day in Newport history, Miramar Mansion was inaugurated. Read More
At Ochre Court this evening, Governor McKee will ceremonially sign into law the Nathan Bruno and Jason Flatt Act, which requires that all school personnel be trained in suicide prevention and awareness.
Team Jamaica makes its triumphant return to Newport, as the players arrive to challenge Team USA in the continuation of the Newport International Polo Series’ 30th Anniversary Season this Saturday, August 21st at 5 pm. Read More
For an ongoing look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend, visit What’s Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, and more ( August 20 – 22)
What’s Up Today - Thursday, August 19
Weather Forecast
Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - SW wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 7:37 pm | 13 hours & 37 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:40 am & 7:10 pm | Low tide at 12:45 am & 12:11 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12.1 days, 92% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Summer Symposium; Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact On Defense at Naval Station Newport
10 am – Heritage Tree Center Behind the Scenes Tour at Newport Tree Conservancy Heritage Tree Center
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
5 pm to 7 pm – Friends of the Waterfront’s 2021 Waterfront Concerts at King Park
5 pm to 10 pm – The 46th Annual St. Barnabas Festival
6:30 pm – Cabaret Comedy Club featuring Carolyn Plummer at The Newport Playhouse
7 pm – Summer Outdoor Concert Series featuring Alisa Amador at Norman Bird Sanctuary
8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co. Acoustic Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 8 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again
King Park – Dave Furlong & The Honk, Bill Kilian’s Voyages Irish Folk Music & Ceili Dancing from 5 pm to 7 pm
Landing – Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Rugburn at 9 pm
Newport Craft – Mel at 5 pm
Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club featuring Carolyn Plummer at 6:30 pm
Norman Bird Sancutary – Summer Outdoor Concert Series featuring Alisa Amador at 7 pm
O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Newport in Bloom’s Annual Garden Competition Winners Announced
It’s USA versus Jamaica at Newport Polo on Saturday
Masks will be required inside public school buildings to start the 2021-2022 school year
Tiverton Duo will celebrate the debut of their first CD release at Thriving Tree Coffee House on Sunday
This Day In Newport History: August 20, 1915 – Miramar Mansion Inaugurated
Guest View – RIMEA: Music can safely return to Rhode Island schools
What’s Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, and more ( August 20 – 22)
UPDATED: Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Henri to threaten the region Sunday
Foodlove Market will open in Middletown on Friday
RI Gives Vax Challenge: Lucy’s Hearth, Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County among nonprofits awarded $10,000 in grants
Today In Newport History: August 19, 1991 - Hurricane Bob Makes Landfall Over Newport
