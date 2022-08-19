What's Up Today: Friday, August 19
Today In Newport History: August 19, 1991 – Hurricane Bob Makes Landfall Over Newport
Good Morning, today is Friday, August 19.
⚓ On this day in 1991, Hurricane Bob makes landfall over Newport.
⚓ Former CVS executive and gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 3:30 pm.
⚓ Legendary singer Judy Collins will perform at The JPT tonight and tomorrow night. Saturday’s show is sold out but there are some tickets available for tonight. Read our recent interview with Collins here.
⚓ A Weekend of Coaching gets underway beginning today. There will be two drives today - check out the routes and schedule.
⚓ Waterfront Concerts at King Park return today from 5 pm to 7 pm with Blues/Soul with the Shari Puorto Band featuring Doug Woolverton. Blues fiddler Ilana Katz Katz will open the show. Free.
⚓ Last week, a 7-year-old girl’s wish to visit Newport came true. [WLNE]
⚓ Three men believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in Newport earlier this year will remain behind bars for now. [WPRI]
⚓ We are aware that some Google users yesterday received a Malware warning from our newsletter. We’re being told by our technical team that it’s a MailChimp issue. We have paused our communication through MailChimp and are continuing to investigate the issue.
Have a great Friday,
~ Ryan Belmore
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.
7-Day weather forecast for Newport County
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SSW 11 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind 7 to 12 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:58 am | Sunset: 7:39 pm | 13 hours & 40 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:02 am & 2:35 pm | Low tide at 7am & 9:24 pm.
Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 21.9 days, 53% lighting.
Happening Today
“Six Picks” Washington County Fair, annual event runs August 17-20
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 19-21)
TICKET GIVEAWAY: What’s Up Interview – Jon Pousette Dart, playing Narrows Center Friday, August 19
A Weekend of Coaching returns August 19 – 21, here’s a look at the daily drive and routes
What’s Up Interview: Legendary Singer Judy Collins, coming to Jane Pickens for two shows August 19-20
Things To Do
10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar
1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
5 pm to 7 pm: Waterfront Concerts at King Park featuring Blues/Soul with Shari Puorto Band with Doug Woolverton, opening blues fiddler Ilana Katz Katz
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
8 pm: Judy Collins live at The JPT
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Gary Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Judy Collins at 8 pm
King Park: Blues/Soul with Shari Puorto Band with Doug Woolverton, opening blues fiddler Ilana Katz Katz from 5 pm to 7 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Loose Pockets at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
Officers Club: The Repercussions (Reggae & Rock) from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Live music from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm, Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 9 am
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
