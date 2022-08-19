Good Morning, today is Friday, August 19.

⚓ On this day in 1991, Hurricane Bob makes landfall over Newport.

⚓ Former CVS executive and gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 3:30 pm.

⚓ Legendary singer Judy Collins will perform at The JPT tonight and tomorrow night. Saturday’s show is sold out but there are some tickets available for tonight. Read our recent interview with Collins here.

⚓ A Weekend of Coaching gets underway beginning today. There will be two drives today - check out the routes and schedule.

⚓ Waterfront Concerts at King Park return today from 5 pm to 7 pm with Blues/Soul with the Shari Puorto Band featuring Doug Woolverton. Blues fiddler Ilana Katz Katz will open the show. Free.

⚓ Last week, a 7-year-old girl’s wish to visit Newport came true. [WLNE]

⚓ Three men believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in Newport earlier this year will remain behind bars for now. [WPRI]

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SSW 11 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 7 to 12 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:58 am | Sunset: 7:39 pm | 13 hours & 40 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:02 am & 2:35 pm | Low tide at 7am & 9:24 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 21.9 days, 53% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Gary Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside: Live music at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Judy Collins at 8 pm

King Park: Blues/Soul with Shari Puorto Band with Doug Woolverton, opening blues fiddler Ilana Katz Katz from 5 pm to 7 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Loose Pockets at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close

Officers Club: The Repercussions (Reggae & Rock) from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Live music from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm, Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

