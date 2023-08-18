What's Up Today: Friday, August 18
Fishes At The Fort; Improv with The Bit Players, and more. Plus - All of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Morning! Today is Friday, August 18.
👏 Thousands turned out last night for newportFILM’s sold-out premiere of Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at Fort Adams State Park. Congrats to Sid and all involved! Were you there? What did you think of the film? Comment below.
⛵ Forty-eight sailing teams will be at the start line at 11 am this morning for Ida Lewis Yacht Club’s 18th Ida Lewis Distance Race. Read More
⚓ Staying on the water, Sail Newport and organizers of the annual Sail for Hope on Saturday, September 30, have announced that the sailboat race will raise funds to help the victims of the Maui wildfires. Read More and Get Involved
⚾ All eyes will be on the Smithfield Little League today as they take on Nolensville, TN, in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. The game is at 3 pm on ESPN.
🗓️ On tap this weekend → Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, Food Truck Sunsets, Reading of Washington’s Letter, and more! Things To Do This Weekend
🗓️ The Newport Police Department will have an open house on Wednesday, August 23rd, from 6-7 P.M. in the Newport Police Department Assembly Room located at 120 Broadway. The open house is for anyone interested in applying to be a police officer now or in the future. More Information
👉 WJAR reports from Middletown → Road construction on Aquidneck Avenue disrupts local businesses and tourism
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 pm, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low of around 62. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SE wind 6 to 11 kt, becoming SSW in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 pm, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Areas of fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: W wind 7 to 9 kt. A slight chance of showers before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:57 am | Sunset: 7:41 pm | 13 hours and 43 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:51 am & 10 pm | Low tide at 3:18 am & 3:21 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.4 days, 2% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Arboretum Tour: Walnut Point
12 pm to 1 pm: What’s in your stars? A Birth Chart Basics Workshop at Recharge Newport
12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
1:30 pm to 2:30 pm: It’s Just a Phase: A Magical Moon Workshop with Tea & Treats at Recharge Newport
4 pm to 8 pm: Fishes at the Fort at Fort Adams
6 pm to 8 pm: Noites De Fado – Fado Night at Linden Place Mansion
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: Mark Flynn from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Dockside: To be announced
JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Kulak from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 9 pm to 12 am
Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
Officers’ Club Deck: Back In The Day from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Timeless Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Brian Scott from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Deck: Sean Rivers from 5 pm. to8 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: J-Krak and Cairo from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Adam Go from 8 pm to 11 pm
Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
Friday, August 18: American Eagle
Saturday, August 19: American Constitution
Thursday, August 24: American Star
On WhatsUpNewp.com
