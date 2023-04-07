Good Friday Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,406 words - a 7-minute read.

🚩 Here’s something that you don’t see all that often - the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of Southern New England. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

🍜 Newport and Bristol Counties will celebrate its dynamic food scene during the 17th annual Newport Restaurant Week, which is scheduled for April 14-23, 2023. During this edition of Newport Restaurant Week, more than 50 restaurants will offer prix-fixe menu options, BOGO deals, and/or gift card promotions, according to Discover Newport, which organizes and sponsors the event. Read More

🍻 On tap for this weekend - Daffodil Bike Ride, April Beer Hall featuring The Ravers, Easter, and more. Read More → What’s Up this weekend in Newport: April 6 – 9

🐰 Happy Easter, happy Passover, and happy long weekend for many! Check out some fun events around Rhode Island this weekend in “Six Picks Events” → ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (April 7-9)

🦖 Back by popular demand, dinosaurs are roaring to life at Roger Williams Park Zoo this spring! Dinosaurs Among Us opens today and runs through August 13. Read More

🥚 The City of Newport yesterday announced that Newport Recreation's annual Easter Egg hunts at Touro Park and Toppa Field return on Saturday!

“This year’s fun is scheduled to get underway at Touro Park on Saturday, April 8th at 10 a.m. as the City’s traditional Egg Hunt returns. Children age 3-6 are invited to join in the fun just up from the Old Stone Mill. Please note that a previously planned Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Elks Lodge has been CANCELED. Later in the day, children age 7-10 are invited to Toppa Field for an evening Flashlight Egg Hunt at 8 p.m. All participants are asked to bring their own flashlight and a basket or bag to collect their finds! Both hunts are free and open to the public an REGISTRATION is NOT required! If you have any questions, please call Newport Recreation at 845-5800 for more information”!

👉 Community College of Rhode Island President Meghan Hughes yesterday announced that for the first time in its 59-year history, the college has earned designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI). The designation, certified by Excelencia in Education, acknowledges colleges and universities with a student population that is at least 25% Hispanic. Read More

🆕 Representative Seth Magaziner (D-RI) yesterday introduced a constitutional amendment to establish term limits for Members of Congress. The Amendment would limit Representatives to five consecutive terms and Senators to two consecutive terms. Read More

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from April 7, 10:00 AM EDT until April 7, 08:00 PM EDT

Today: WNW wind 7 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind 9 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:18 am | Sunset: 7:16 pm | 12 hours and 58 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:18 am & 9:37 pm | Low tide at 2:54 am & 2:48 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.6 days, 99% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Moving On at 4:30 pm, The Lost King at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

We published 24 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest;

During this edition of Newport Restaurant Week, more than 50 restaurants will offer prix-fixe menu options, BOGO deals, and/or gift card promotions, according to Discover Newport.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Jacob Quillan had a two-goal game for the second time during the NCAA Tournament, Yaniv Perets posted 29 saves and Quinnipiac beat Michigan 5-2 on Thursday night in the Frozen Four.

Stacker found the sole billionaire who is a resident of Rhode Island, using data from Forbes. Net worth is as of March 24.

The legislation sets the line at six feet landward from the recognizable high tide line, also known as the “wrack line,” recognizable by a line of seaweed, scum and other deposits left where the tide reached its highest point.

Ordinances passed by Somerville’s city council — the first of their kind in the country — are aimed at recognizing the rights of non-traditional families.

Connecticut’s governor took a shot at the city of Houston following the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four, which was held in that city last weekend.

Massachusetts gambling regulators on Thursday denied a request to allow legal betting on this year’s Boston Marathon, citing concerns by the race’s organizers.

The designation, certified by Excelencia in Education, acknowledges colleges and universities with a student population that is at least 25% Hispanic.

Daffodil Bike Ride, April Beer Hall featuring The Ravers, Full Moon Bike Ride, Easter, and more.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

June 06, 1942 – April 01, 2023

August 07, 1944 – April 01, 2023

June 20, 1941 – March 25, 2023

📈 Popular Stories

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

