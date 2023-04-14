Good Friday Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,040 words - a 5-minute read.

🍲 The most delicious time of the year is here - Newport Restaurant Week returns to more than 50 restaurants in Bristol and Newport Counties. Read More Here → 17th Annual Newport Restaurant Week set for April 14 – 23

🆕 Senator Dawn Euer isn’t running to be the next congressperson representing the first district of Rhode Island, but she is endorsing a candidate. Read More

🎵 Whatever you do, don’t go into “Six,” the Broadway musical at the Providence Performing Arts Center through next Sunday, April 23, expecting a boring historical look at the six wives of Henry VIII. WUN’s Ken Abrams with more → Theater Review: SIX, amazing and stunning at PPAC

🚓 A Massachusetts Air National Guard member was arrested Thursday in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war and other top national security issues, an alarming breach that has raised fresh questions about America’s ability to safeguard its most sensitive secrets. Read More

🌼 On Tap For This Weekend: Rhode Races Newport, Newport Restaurant Week, April Wake + Create, Suzanne Vega live at The JPT, and much more. Get the full rundown → What’s Up this weekend in Newport: April 13 – 16

📺 This morning during the 8:00 am hour, Boston Marathon Survivor/Newport resident Heather Abbott and Heather Abbott Foundation beneficiary, Kori, will be on the Today Show, don’t miss it!

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Special Weather Statement

Air Quality Alert

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ESE wind 5 to 7 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: ESE wind around 6 kt. Scattered showers, mainly after 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:06 am | Sunset: 7:24 pm | 13 hours and 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:03 am & 3:38 pm | Low tide at 9:57 am & 9:34 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 22.9 days, 42% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner and Steve Donovan at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Delicious at 4:30 pm, Coffee Wars at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Howlin’ Rhodes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Christian & Nyke from 9 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Queer Trivia Night to Support Youth Prom at 6 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Eric Fontana at 7 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

We published 19 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday; here’s a look at the latest;

Although right whale numbers are dwindling, conservationists attribute their continued survival to the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The Bruins closed their Presidents Trophy-winning season by establishing records for wins (65) and points (135) in a season.

The story of the six wives of Henry VIII told as a modern pop musical

“I have worked closely with Sandra Cano almost my entire time in the Senate. She does what women leaders do: she focuses on the issues, puts in the time to build meaningful coalitions, and does so without seeking credit. “

Senator DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown, New Shoreham) sponsors two bills to attract more people to the mental health field.

The FAA can levy civil fines but lacks authority to file criminal charges, so it asks the FBI to step in for the most serious cases.

A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.

Rhode Races Newport, Newport Restaurant Week, April Wake + Create, Suzanne Vega live at The JPT, and much more.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

