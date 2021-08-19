What's Up Today - August 19

Foodlove Market will open in Middletown on Friday

Good Thursday Morning!

Thanks to the nearly sold-out crowd that turned up last night for Top Gun at the JPT Film & Event Center! We’ll be back at The JPT on September 1 with another Jaws Summer Party.

RIDOH yesterday announced that all employees, interns, and volunteers in RIDOH-licensed healthcare facilities and all RIDOH-licensed healthcare providers must receive their final dose of COVID-19 vaccine by October 1, 2021, effective August 18th. Read More

Today at 2 pm, Governor McKee, RIDOH Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, Executive Director of the COVID-19 Response Tom McCarthy, and RIDE Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will provide an update on COVID-19, the Delta variant in Rhode Island, and the State's continued response, recovery and vaccination efforts. Watch it live on Governor McKee’s Facebook Page.

What’s Up Today - Thursday, August 19

Weather Forecast

  • Hazardous Weather Outlook

  • Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 2 pm and 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 9 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

  • Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Marine Forecast

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 5:58 am | Sunset: 7:38 pm | 13 hours & 40 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 5:40 am & 6:15 pm | Low tide at 11:13 am.

  • Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11 days, 85% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

We’ll See You Out There

Fort Adams Trust hosted Music At The Fort featuring The Ravers last night. Photo Credit: What’s Up Newp

