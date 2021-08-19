What's Up Today - August 19

Good Thursday Morning!

Thanks to the nearly sold-out crowd that turned up last night for Top Gun at the JPT Film & Event Center! We’ll be back at The JPT on September 1 with another Jaws Summer Party.

RIDOH yesterday announced that all employees, interns, and volunteers in RIDOH-licensed healthcare facilities and all RIDOH-licensed healthcare providers must receive their final dose of COVID-19 vaccine by October 1, 2021, effective August 18th. Read More

Today at 2 pm, Governor McKee, RIDOH Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, Executive Director of the COVID-19 Response Tom McCarthy, and RIDE Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will provide an update on COVID-19, the Delta variant in Rhode Island, and the State's continued response, recovery and vaccination efforts. Watch it live on Governor McKee’s Facebook Page.

Newport Restaurant Group’s Foodlove Market is now slated to open to the general public tomorrow at 7 am. Read More - Foodlove Market will open in Middletown on Friday

What’s Up Today - Thursday, August 19

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 2 pm and 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 9 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from August 19, 11:00 AM EDT until August 19, 09:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - SSE wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 2 pm and 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind 9 to 13 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:58 am | Sunset: 7:38 pm | 13 hours & 40 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:40 am & 6:15 pm | Low tide at 11:13 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11 days, 85% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – CatVideoFest at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing –Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

newportFILM – We Are As Gods – newportFILM Outdoors at Marble House Lawn at 6 pm

Norey’s – The High Tidals at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Foodlove Market will open in Middletown on Friday

RI Gives Vax Challenge: Lucy’s Hearth, Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County among nonprofits awarded $10,000 in grants

Today In Newport History: August 19, 1991 – Hurricane Bob Makes Landfall Over Newport

RIDOH to require immunization against COVID-19 for all licensed healthcare workers

Newport’s Transportation Planners want your input

“The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins” dance opera coming to Providence

Naval Station Newport Commanding Officer to kick off STEAM Program Professional Development for Pell Elementary teachers

State officials announce a full schedule of back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MLK Center partners with Fresh Food Connect to engage gardeners in food insecurity relief

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

