What's Up Today - August 18

Thanks to the sold-out crowd that turned up last night for our annual Jaws Summer Party at the JPT Film & Event Center! It was so great to be able to assist The JPT with reopening their doors after 17 months (to the day) of being closed. If you missed last night’s fun, we’re hosting a screening of Top Gun tonight and another Jaws Summer Party on September 1! Limited seating available. We encourage all to buy tickets in advance for both events.

For those looking for a new job or career, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation is hosting a job fair at T.F. Green today. More details

Music at The Fort returns to Fort Adams tonight with a performance by The Ravers. 5 pm to 8 pm. Free. More details

Claiborne Pell Elementary School, partnered with the East Bay Educational Collaborative, this week announced that Captain James R. McIver, Commanding Officer of Naval Station Newport is kicking off the professional development for Pell Elementary School teachers who volunteered to pilot the first year of Reaching for the Stars, a $500,000 K-4 STEAM program funded by the DoDEA. Full Story

On Thursday at 2 pm, Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Director of the COVID-19 Response Tom McCarthy, and Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will provide an update on COVID-19, the Delta variant in Rhode Island, and the State's continued response, recovery and vaccination efforts. Watch it live on Governor McKee’s Facebook Page.

September’s Newport International Boat Show is moving full steam ahead, Trade Only Today reports.

Ashley and Jared from The Bachelor are opening a cafe called Audrey’s in the South County Commons, The Boston Globe reports.

After a pandemic hiatus, the Rhode Island Folk Festival is returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence on Sunday, August 29, 2021. The annual event, beginning at Noon, is a free music festival featuring some of the finest folk, acoustic and Americana singer-songwriter acts in the Rhode Island area. Read More

What’s Up Today - Wednesday, August 18

Weather Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight - A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind around 6 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:57 am | Sunset: 7:40 pm | 13 hours & 42 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:34 am & 5:13 pm | Low tide at 10:05 am & 11:55 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.9 days, 75% lighting.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

“The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins” dance opera coming to Providence

Naval Station Newport Commanding Officer to kick off STEAM Program Professional Development for Pell Elementary teachers

State officials announce a full schedule of back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MLK Center partners with Fresh Food Connect to engage gardeners in food insecurity relief

RI Folk Festival Coming to East Providence August 29th

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

