What's Up Today - August 17

Good Morning,

On this morning in 1790, George Washington arrived in Newport. He was accompanied by Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Governor George Clinton of New York, U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Blair of Virginia, and U.S. Congressman William Loughton Smith of South Carolina. Read More

After 17 months of being closed, The JPT Film & Event Center reopens tonight! In partnership with The JPT, we’re reopening things with our annual Jaws Summer Party. Tonight’s event is completely sold out, but you can join in on the fun when we co-host a screening of Top Gun tomorrow night or another Jaws Summer Party on September 1. Tickets at janepickens.com.

CCRI is hosting its next open enrollment day at its Newport campus today. During the event, CCRI will hold vaccine a clinic for enrolling students and their families. More Details

Heads Up: Newport Restaurant Group’s Foodlove Market opens to the public at 7 am on Thursday. Full story coming soon.

One of the youngest artists appearing at this year’s Rhythm and Roots Festival in Charlestown, RI also happens to be one of the veterans of the annual event. Meet 18-year-old Veronica Lewis, who first appeared on the Rhythm and Roots stage at age 15 in 2018. This year, she’s playing the Festival on Saturday, September 4th. WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke with Lewis last week as she was gearing up for the Labor Day weekend Festival as well as a few other upcoming shows. Read The Interview

If you’re in the Westerly area or looking for a job that way, the Westerly Education Center is hosting its annual job fair today. More than thirty businesses have signed up to participate. More Details

Thank you to everyone who has become a What’s Up Newp supporter!

What’s Up Newp relies on the support of its loyal and generous audience. If you have not already done so, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today.

Support What's Up Newp

What’s Up Today - Tuesday, August 17

Weather Forecast

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind around 6 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:56 am | Sunset: 7:41 pm | 13 hours & 45 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:26 am & 4:04 pm | Low tide at 8:49 am & 10:58 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.8 days, 65% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Today In Newport History: August 17, 1790 – George Washington Arrives In Newport

Sour Grapes: A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: August 17

Governor McKee ceremonially signs into law two pieces of legislation to support local restaurants

What’s Up Interview: Veronica Lewis, playing Rhythm & Roots Festival September 4th

What’s Up This Week: Things to do, live music, and more ( August 16 – 22)

Living History Cultural Celebration to be held at Patriots Park on August 28

First volunteer cleanup day to be held at Butts Hill Fort

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

News From Elsewhere

Take a trip to France by stepping inside The Elms in Newport, Rhode Island (WCVB)

30 Years After Hurricane Bob Hit, Southern New England Still Waiting For The Next One (CBS Boston)

Attorney General objects to proposed 2022 state-wide healthcare insurance rate increases (RI.Gov)

URI economist: Rhode Island economic restoration underway, likely to continue into next year (URI Today)

U.S. Naval War College Opens 2021-2022 School Year with Convocation Ceremony (USNWC)

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

We’ll See You Out There

Leave a comment

Share What's Up Newp Newsletter