What's Up Today - August 17
WUN's roundup of all that's happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
Good Morning,
On this morning in 1790, George Washington arrived in Newport. He was accompanied by Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Governor George Clinton of New York, U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Blair of Virginia, and U.S. Congressman William Loughton Smith of South Carolina. Read More
After 17 months of being closed, The JPT Film & Event Center reopens tonight! In partnership with The JPT, we’re reopening things with our annual Jaws Summer Party. Tonight’s event is completely sold out, but you can join in on the fun when we co-host a screening of Top Gun tomorrow night or another Jaws Summer Party on September 1. Tickets at janepickens.com.
CCRI is hosting its next open enrollment day at its Newport campus today. During the event, CCRI will hold vaccine a clinic for enrolling students and their families. More Details
Heads Up: Newport Restaurant Group’s Foodlove Market opens to the public at 7 am on Thursday. Full story coming soon.
One of the youngest artists appearing at this year’s Rhythm and Roots Festival in Charlestown, RI also happens to be one of the veterans of the annual event. Meet 18-year-old Veronica Lewis, who first appeared on the Rhythm and Roots stage at age 15 in 2018. This year, she’s playing the Festival on Saturday, September 4th. WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke with Lewis last week as she was gearing up for the Labor Day weekend Festival as well as a few other upcoming shows. Read The Interview
If you’re in the Westerly area or looking for a job that way, the Westerly Education Center is hosting its annual job fair today. More than thirty businesses have signed up to participate. More Details
Thank you to everyone who has become a What’s Up Newp supporter!
What’s Up Newp relies on the support of its loyal and generous audience. If you have not already done so, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today.
What’s Up Today - Tuesday, August 17
Weather Forecast
Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - S wind around 6 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:56 am | Sunset: 7:41 pm | 13 hours & 45 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:26 am & 4:04 pm | Low tide at 8:49 am & 10:58 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.8 days, 65% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
5 pm & 5:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
6 pm – Music On The Lawn at St. John’s
6:30 pm – What’s Up Newp presents Jaws Summer Party featuring The Teledynes at JPT Film & Event Center
7 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise featuring the Stone Cold Gypsies from Jamestown
8 pm – Just Mercy: Social Justice Film Series at Linden Place
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – What’s Up Newp & The JPT Present Jaws Party 2021
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – The Hidden Life of Trees, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant – Sex Please, We’re Sixty at 11 am
One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
6:30 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
6:30 pm – Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Today In Newport History: August 17, 1790 – George Washington Arrives In Newport
Sour Grapes: A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: August 17
Governor McKee ceremonially signs into law two pieces of legislation to support local restaurants
What’s Up Interview: Veronica Lewis, playing Rhythm & Roots Festival September 4th
What’s Up This Week: Things to do, live music, and more ( August 16 – 22)
Living History Cultural Celebration to be held at Patriots Park on August 28
First volunteer cleanup day to be held at Butts Hill Fort
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
Now Hiring: 103 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
Governor McKee ceremonially signs into law two pieces of legislation to support local restaurants
News From Elsewhere
Take a trip to France by stepping inside The Elms in Newport, Rhode Island (WCVB)
30 Years After Hurricane Bob Hit, Southern New England Still Waiting For The Next One (CBS Boston)
Attorney General objects to proposed 2022 state-wide healthcare insurance rate increases (RI.Gov)
URI economist: Rhode Island economic restoration underway, likely to continue into next year (URI Today)
U.S. Naval War College Opens 2021-2022 School Year with Convocation Ceremony (USNWC)
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.