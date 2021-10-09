What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more
Newport Skating Rink to return to Gurney’s this winter
Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Newport Skating Rink to return to Gurney’s this winter
Former Newport Gulls making their mark on Major League Baseball’s postseason
Harry’s Bar & Burger Newport to permanently close on Monday
CCRI Players return to in-person performances with an adaptation of Gunderson’s critically-acclaimed ‘I and You’
“Six Picks” Music: The best in live music this weekend – Women’s Voices, Winehouse Project and Corrine Southern
Newport Music Festival changes name to Newport Classical
Island Moving Company opens its 40th Anniversary Season with ‘La Palomba/Ascending’ this weekend
What’s Up This Weekend: October 7 – 11
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular Stories Right Now
Don’t Miss These Original Stories From WUN
Newport Skating Rink to return to Gurney’s this winter
“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI
What’s Up Interview: Roots Musician Jake Blount playing Common Fence Music October 16th
Theater Review: ‘A Lie Agreed Upon’ at Gamm Theatre
Surprise beer drop at Narragansett Brewery – “Round 1” released Monday
What’s Up Interview: Guitarist Kaki King appearing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 17th
What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 9 - 10
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Patchy drizzle, mainly between 8 am and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 9 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 11 mph.
Sunday -A chance of showers, mainly after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 11 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 11 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine Forecast
Saturday -E wind 9 to 13 kt. A chance of drizzle, mainly between 8 am and 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - E wind around 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - E wind 10 to 12 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - ENE wind around 11 kt. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 6:1 pm | 11 hours and 22 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:33 am & 0:59 pm | Low tide at 3:29 am & 4:21 pm.
Waxing Crescent, 2.8 days, 8% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 6:12 pm | 11 hours & 19 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:27 am & 11:56 pm | Low tide at 4:13 am & 5:12 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3.9 days, 16% lighting.
Saturday, October 9
Things To Do
Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale on Bowen’s Wharf
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
10 am to 5 pm – German Car Weekend at Newport Car Museum
10 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
11 am &- 5 pm- Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
6 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at JPT Film & Event Center
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
7 pm – Island Moving Co. presents La Palomba/Ascending’ on the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House
8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at JPT Film & Event Center
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Gullet from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, October 10
Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon returns on Sunday
Things To Do
Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale on Bowen’s Wharf
10 am to 2 pm – Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
10 am to 5 pm – German Car Weekend at Newport Car Museum
10 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
3:30 pm to 5 pm – Salve Regina softball’s Home Run Derby at Toppa Field
5 pm – Piped-In Bobby Darin and Into the ’70s Hits on the Coastal Queen’s Evening Cruise, from Jamestown
6 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Wayfinder
7 pm – Island Moving Co. presents La Palomba/Ascending’ on the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House
8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Wayfinder
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Landing – Nick Sproviero at 12 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Tim Taylor Blues Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
The Wayfinder – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
From Our Friends At On The Snow
Attention skiers and snowboards, during this ski and snowboard season we’ll be bringing you the latest stories from our friends at OnTheSnow every Saturday morning. I (Ryan Belmore) have the honor of serving as their Senior Editor for North America this ski season.
What state has the most ski resorts?
What’s new for you in ’21-22: The Rocky Mountains
How to find the correct snowboard size
Ski sizing chart and calculator
More from OnThe Snow: Snow Reports | Trip Planning | Magazine
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.