What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

Newport Skating Rink to return to Gurney’s this winter

CommentShare

Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Newport Skating Rink to return to Gurney’s this winter

Former Newport Gulls making their mark on Major League Baseball’s postseason

Harry’s Bar & Burger Newport to permanently close on Monday

CCRI Players return to in-person performances with an adaptation of Gunderson’s critically-acclaimed ‘I and You’

“Six Picks” Music: The best in live music this weekend – Women’s Voices, Winehouse Project and Corrine Southern

Newport Music Festival changes name to Newport Classical

Island Moving Company opens its 40th Anniversary Season with ‘La Palomba/Ascending’ this weekend

What’s Up This Weekend: October 7 – 11

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular Stories Right Now

  1. "Six Picks" Fall treats - The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI

  2. Obituary: Kent Malkovich

  3. What’s Up This Weekend: October 7 – 11

  4. Obituary: Donald E. Champion

  5. Traffic pattern changes at Newport Rotary begin this week

Don’t Miss These Original Stories From WUN

Newport Skating Rink to return to Gurney’s this winter

“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI

What’s Up Interview: Roots Musician Jake Blount playing Common Fence Music October 16th

Theater Review: ‘A Lie Agreed Upon’ at Gamm Theatre

Surprise beer drop at Narragansett Brewery – “Round 1” released Monday

What’s Up Interview: Guitarist Kaki King appearing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 17th

What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 9 - 10

Weather Forecast

  • Saturday - Patchy drizzle, mainly between 8 am and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 9 to 15 mph.

  • Saturday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 11 mph.

  • Sunday -A chance of showers, mainly after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 11 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

  • Sunday Night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 11 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine Forecast

  • Saturday -E wind 9 to 13 kt. A chance of drizzle, mainly between 8 am and 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - E wind around 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday - E wind 10 to 12 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night - ENE wind around 11 kt. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 6:1 pm | 11 hours and 22 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 10:33 am & 0:59 pm | Low tide at 3:29 am & 4:21 pm.

  • Waxing Crescent, 2.8 days, 8% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 6:12 pm | 11 hours & 19 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 11:27 am & 11:56 pm | Low tide at 4:13 am & 5:12 pm.

  • Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3.9 days, 16% lighting.

Saturday, October 9

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

  • JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe –Gullet from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

  • Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm

  • One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, October 10

Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon returns on Sunday

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

  • Landing – Nick Sproviero at 12 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe – Tim Taylor Blues Band from 4 pm to 7 pm

  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

  • The Wayfinder – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

From Our Friends At On The Snow

Attention skiers and snowboards, during this ski and snowboard season we’ll be bringing you the latest stories from our friends at OnTheSnow every Saturday morning. I (Ryan Belmore) have the honor of serving as their Senior Editor for North America this ski season.

What state has the most ski resorts?

What’s new for you in ’21-22: The Rocky Mountains

How do weather models work?

How to find the correct snowboard size

Ski sizing chart and calculator

More from OnThe Snow: Snow Reports | Trip Planning | Magazine

We’ll See You Out There

View from Tiverton. Photo by jilll.jpeg
CommentShare
← Previous