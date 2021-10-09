What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

Newport Skating Rink to return to Gurney’s this winter

Former Newport Gulls making their mark on Major League Baseball’s postseason

Harry’s Bar & Burger Newport to permanently close on Monday

CCRI Players return to in-person performances with an adaptation of Gunderson’s critically-acclaimed ‘I and You’

“Six Picks” Music: The best in live music this weekend – Women’s Voices, Winehouse Project and Corrine Southern

Newport Music Festival changes name to Newport Classical

Island Moving Company opens its 40th Anniversary Season with ‘La Palomba/Ascending’ this weekend

What’s Up This Weekend: October 7 – 11

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular Stories Right Now

Don’t Miss These Original Stories From WUN

Newport Skating Rink to return to Gurney’s this winter

“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI

What’s Up Interview: Roots Musician Jake Blount playing Common Fence Music October 16th

Theater Review: ‘A Lie Agreed Upon’ at Gamm Theatre

Surprise beer drop at Narragansett Brewery – “Round 1” released Monday

What’s Up Interview: Guitarist Kaki King appearing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 17th

Weather Forecast

Saturday - Patchy drizzle, mainly between 8 am and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 9 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 11 mph.

Sunday -A chance of showers, mainly after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 11 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.