What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more
Newport International Boat Show, Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Jamestown Rhode Race, Davis Cup, USA versus Mexico, and more.
Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Areas of fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night -Areas of fog between 10 pm and 1 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night - Clear, with a low around 56. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Saturday -N wind 8 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Areas of fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Areas of fog between 11 pm and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - N wind 8 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 6:29 am | Sunset: 6:49 pm | 12 hours & 20 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:26 am & 6:55 pm | Low tide at 12:33 am & 12:21 pm.
Waxing Gibbous, 11.7 days, 90% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 6:30 am | Sunset: 6:47 pm | 12 hours & 17 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:16 am & 7:41 pm | Low tide at 1:07 am & 1:04 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12.7 days, 95% lighting.
Saturday, September 18
Things To Do
Newport Mansion Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff & The Breakers Stable
7 am – Jamestown Rhode Race
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
10 am to 6 pm – Newport International Boat Show
10:30 am – Davis Cup at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
11 am & 2 pm – George Washington’s Footsteps Walking Tour
12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
12 pm to 3 pm & 4 pm to 7 pm – Food Trucks at the Newport Car Museum
1 pm to 5 pm – Kite Day at Watson Farm
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
Landing – Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm, Catching Blue at 7 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Kooked Out Band at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Royal Furs from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
More public meetings of public bodies can be found here.
Sunday, September 19
Things To Do
Newport Mansion Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff & The Breakers Stable
8 am to 10 am – Cars & Coffee at Newport International Polo Series
9 am – The Mark Palumbo Memorial 5K to benefit the Tomorrow Fund
9:30 am & 11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
10 am to 5 pm – Newport International Boat Show
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm, Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm
One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
More public meetings of public bodies can be found here.
