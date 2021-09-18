What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

Newport International Boat Show, Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Jamestown Rhode Race, Davis Cup, USA versus Mexico, and more.

Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

Newport Polo to host USA versus Mexico on Saturday

50th Newport International Boat Show promises fun for the whole family September 16 – 19

Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival returns September 17 – 19

Davis Cup will take place at the International Tennis Hall of Fame this weekend

23 open houses happening this weekend (Sept. 17 – 19)

Weather Forecast

  • Saturday - Areas of fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

  • Saturday Night -Areas of fog between 10 pm and 1 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

  • Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

  • Sunday Night - Clear, with a low around 56. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Marine Forecast

  • Saturday -N wind 8 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Areas of fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Areas of fog between 11 pm and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday - N wind 8 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 6:29 am | Sunset: 6:49 pm | 12 hours & 20 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 6:26 am & 6:55 pm | Low tide at 12:33 am & 12:21 pm.

  • Waxing Gibbous, 11.7 days, 90% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 6:30 am | Sunset: 6:47 pm | 12 hours & 17 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 7:16 am & 7:41 pm | Low tide at 1:07 am & 1:04 pm.

  • Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12.7 days, 95% lighting.

Saturday, September 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

  • Landing – Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm, Catching Blue at 7 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe –Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

  • Newport Blues Cafe – Kooked Out Band at 9 pm

  • One Pelham East – Royal Furs from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, September 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

  • Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm, Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm

  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

We’ll See You Out There

Photo Credit: caitlinelizabethjames

