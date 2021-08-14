What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

Happy Weekend!

Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

What’s Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, and more ( August 13 – 15 )

20 open houses happening this weekend (Aug 14 – 15)

Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend

Inaugural Safe Harbor Race Weekend is set to take place August 13 – 15

Explore PVD arts and culture with “A Pageant for Providence” this weekend (August 13-15)

Newport Art Museum to host 28th Annual Wet Paint on August 14

Sail Newport to host AdventureSail Day on August 14

Weather Forecast

Saturday - Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night - Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.