What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more
WUN's roundup of all that's happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
Happy Weekend!
Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
Happening This Weekend: August 14 - 15
20 open houses happening this weekend (Aug 14 – 15)
Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend
Inaugural Safe Harbor Race Weekend is set to take place August 13 – 15
Explore PVD arts and culture with “A Pageant for Providence” this weekend (August 13-15)
Newport Art Museum to host 28th Annual Wet Paint on August 14
Sail Newport to host AdventureSail Day on August 14
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night - Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Sunday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Saturday - SW wind 5 to 10 kt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming N after midnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - N wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 5:53 am | Sunset: 7:46 pm | 13 hours & 52 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:29 am & 1:04 pm | Low tide at 5:44 am & 6:34 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5.6 days, 31% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 5:54 am | Sunset: 7:44 pm | 13 hours & 50 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:25 am & 1:59 pm | Low tide at 6:35 am & 7:54 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon, 6.7 days, 42% lighting.
Things To Do (Saturday)
Wet Paint at Newport Art Museum
9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
9:30 am – Community Cleanup Event – Perrotti Park
10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
5 pm – Newport vs. Palm Beach – Newport International Polo Series
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment (Saturday)
@ The Deck – DJ DWUN at 8 pm
Blue Anchor Grill – Julio Amaro from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside – Chopville at 9 pm
Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Alexus Lee from 7 pm to 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm, Brian Scott Band at 6:30 pm
Johnny’s – Route 37 from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
Landing – Steve Cerilli at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Ban at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Roger Ceresi & The All Starz Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Newport Sportsmans Club – Hyper Drive at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
Pub at Two Mile Corner – The 40 at 8:30 pm
Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Things To Do (Sunday)
10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
11 am to 3 pm – Jewish Colonial Burial Site Open House (This event has been canceled)
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment (Sunday)
@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 4 p mto 7 pm
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
Gurney’s – The HOnky Tonk Knights at 6:30 pm
Johnny’s – Newport Islan Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm.
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
King Park – Eddy’s Shoe, Barfly from 3 pm to 6 pm
Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Strumdawgs from 4 pm to 7 pm
One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government (All Weekend)
Nothing scheduled
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for immunocompromised individuals in Rhode Island
Now Hiring: 103 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
RIPTA thanks Episcopal Diocese, praises community partners on beach shuttle pilot program
Rhode Island Airport Corporation will host a job fair at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport on August 18
RIDOH launches new Drug Overdose Surveillance Data Hub
Free job and education fair to be held on August 17 in Westerly
The Boston Latino International Film Festival will be held virtually September 24 – October 3
RIDOH recommends re-opening Hazard’s Beach for swimming (Updated)
Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend
Emergency Medical Technician class to be held in Jamestown
Reading Reaps Rewards celebrates 20 years of Summer Learning for Newport Students
Yawgoog Scout Reservation will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new dining facilities on Saturday
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
The Latest COVID-19 Data
Elsewhere In The News
Sam Heydt Redefines Gallery Standards With Kitsch Art Bodega in Newport (RI Monthly)
20-Year Development High: Surge in Building Permits has Charlestown Officials Scrambling (ecoRI News)
Salve Success: Steven Peterson '18, helps prevent teen suicide through local and statewide advocacy (Salve Today)
