What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

Two Aquidneck Island State Senators facing primary elections

Naval Academy Preparatory School falls to St. Thomas More School in an exciting season opener

RIDOH: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters available for 65+, high-risk individuals at least six months after the second vaccination

Senator DiPalma named as vice-chair of the Council of State Governments East Transportation Policy Committee

What’s Up Interview: Martin Beck of Cloverbud Ranch on sustainable beef farming, climate change

Six Picks Music: The best in local music this weekend – Ben Folds, Wolff Sisters and Walden

City of Newport issues call for submissions, survey for ARPA Fund ideas

Comedian Howie Mandel to Perform at Mohegan Sun Arena December 11

Recent Local Obituaries

Get Lost! “Six Picks” Corn Mazes in Newport County and Beyond

Just Sold: The 25 homes sold in Newport County this past week

Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now

Olympic Swimmer Elizabeth Beisel will make a record-breaking swim to Block Island (Updated)

Concert Recap and Photos: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley at Leader Bank Pavilion (September 21, 2021)

Gubernatorial candidate Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual conversation on Wednesday

What’s Up Interview: Ben Folds coming to The Vets Friday, Sept. 24

Concert Recap and Photos: George Thorogood at Indian Ranch (September 19, 2021)

What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 23 – 26

12 Metre North Americans to provide grand finale for the sailing season

The Reef set to host inaugural Savor Newport Wine and Food Fest

Farm Aid Music and Food Festival returns to Hartford on September 25

Newport String Project to host season-opening concert at the Newport Art Museum

Weather Forecast

Saturday - Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. North wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

SaturdayShowers likely, mainly after 5 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 2 am, then patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday - Showers likely, mainly before 7 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. West wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.