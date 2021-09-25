What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

Two Aquidneck Island State Senators facing primary elections

Naval Academy Preparatory School falls to St. Thomas More School in an exciting season opener

RIDOH: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters available for 65+, high-risk individuals at least six months after the second vaccination

Senator DiPalma named as vice-chair of the Council of State Governments East Transportation Policy Committee

What’s Up Interview: Martin Beck of Cloverbud Ranch on sustainable beef farming, climate change

Six Picks Music: The best in local music this weekend – Ben Folds, Wolff Sisters and Walden

City of Newport issues call for submissions, survey for ARPA Fund ideas

Comedian Howie Mandel to Perform at Mohegan Sun Arena December 11

Recent Local Obituaries

Get Lost! “Six Picks” Corn Mazes in Newport County and Beyond

Just Sold: The 25 homes sold in Newport County this past week

Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now

Concert Recap and Photos: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley at Leader Bank Pavilion (September 21, 2021)

Gubernatorial candidate Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual conversation on Wednesday

Concert Recap and Photos: George Thorogood at Indian Ranch (September 19, 2021)

What’s Up This Weekend: September 25 - 26

What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 23 – 26

12 Metre North Americans to provide grand finale for the sailing season

The Reef set to host inaugural Savor Newport Wine and Food Fest

Farm Aid Music and Food Festival returns to Hartford on September 25

Newport String Project to host season-opening concert at the Newport Art Museum

Weather Forecast

Saturday - Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. North wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

SaturdayShowers likely, mainly after 5 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 2 am, then patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday - Showers likely, mainly before 7 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. West wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night - Clear, with a low around 59. West wind around 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Saturday -Variable winds 5 kt or less. Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Showers likely, mainly after 5 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog between 10 pm and 11 pm, then Patchy fog between midnight and 2 am, then Patchy fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday - NW wind 9 to 12 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Showers likely, mainly before 7 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night - W wind around 9 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

Sunrise: 6:36 am | Sunset: 6:37 pm | 12 hours of sun.

High tide at 11:23 am & 11:47 pm | Low tide at 4:11 am & 4:55 pm.

Waning Gibbous, 18.4 days, 86% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

Sunrise: 6:37 am | Sunset: 6:35 pm | 12 hours & 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:04 pm | Low tide at 4:48 am & 5:37 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.3 days, 78% lighting.

Happening This Weekend

Saturday, September 25

12 Metre North Americans to provide grand finale for the sailing season

Farm Aid Music and Food Festival returns to Hartford on September 25

Olympic Swimmer Elizabeth Beisel will make a record-breaking swim to Block Island (Updated)

The Reef set to host inaugural Savor Newport Wine and Food Fest

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm, Dave Alves Band at 3:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Los Duderinos from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Governor McKee

9:30 am - Governor McKee will participate in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's in Newport.

Sunday, September 26

12 Metre North Americans to provide the grand finale for the sailing season

Newport String Project to host season-opening concert at the Newport Art Museum

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

Landing – Jim Devlin at 1 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

