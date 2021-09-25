What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more
Newport Polo finals, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Newport String Project's season opening concert, Live improv comedy, and more.
Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Two Aquidneck Island State Senators facing primary elections
Naval Academy Preparatory School falls to St. Thomas More School in an exciting season opener
RIDOH: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters available for 65+, high-risk individuals at least six months after the second vaccination
Senator DiPalma named as vice-chair of the Council of State Governments East Transportation Policy Committee
What’s Up Interview: Martin Beck of Cloverbud Ranch on sustainable beef farming, climate change
Six Picks Music: The best in local music this weekend – Ben Folds, Wolff Sisters and Walden
City of Newport issues call for submissions, survey for ARPA Fund ideas
Comedian Howie Mandel to Perform at Mohegan Sun Arena December 11
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Weekend: September 25 - 26
What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 23 – 26
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. North wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
SaturdayShowers likely, mainly after 5 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 2 am, then patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday - Showers likely, mainly before 7 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. West wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night - Clear, with a low around 59. West wind around 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Saturday -Variable winds 5 kt or less. Showers likely, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Showers likely, mainly after 5 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog between 10 pm and 11 pm, then Patchy fog between midnight and 2 am, then Patchy fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - NW wind 9 to 12 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Showers likely, mainly before 7 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - W wind around 9 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 6:36 am | Sunset: 6:37 pm | 12 hours of sun.
High tide at 11:23 am & 11:47 pm | Low tide at 4:11 am & 4:55 pm.
Waning Gibbous, 18.4 days, 86% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 6:37 am | Sunset: 6:35 pm | 12 hours & 17 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:04 pm | Low tide at 4:48 am & 5:37 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.3 days, 78% lighting.
Happening This Weekend
Saturday, September 25
Things To Do
8:30 am to 12 pm – Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Fort Adams State Park
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
9 am & 10:30 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
9 am to 5 pm – Plein Air Paint Out at Tiverton Four Corners
9 am to 5 pm – Pumpkin Palooza at Frerichs Farm & Greenhouses
12 pm to 8 pm – Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” celebration
2 pm – 2021 Cape Cod Brew Fest at Cape Cod Fairgrounds
3 pm – Legends & Lore Walking Tour
3 pm – Providence Baroque Orchestra at Trinity Church
4 pm – Turkish Airlines Finals – Newport International Polo Series
5 pm to 7 pm – Roam Around Rough Point
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Various Times/Events – Savor Newport at The Reef
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm, Dave Alves Band at 3:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Los Duderinos from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
Governor McKee
9:30 am - Governor McKee will participate in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's in Newport.
Sunday, September 26
Things To Do
8 am to 10 am – Free guided bird walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
9:30 am & 11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
11 am – Creative Survival Walking Tour
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
1 pm to 4 pm – Savor Newport at The Reef
2 pm to 4 pm – The Newport String Project’s Season Opening Concert: A Celebration of Family and Friends at Newport Art Museum
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
Landing – Jim Devlin at 1 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm
One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
