What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

A look at the latest from What'sUpNewp and all that's happening, new, and to do out there this weekend

Happy Weekend!

Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

What’s Up This Weekend: September 4 - 5

Weather Forecast

  • Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

  • Saturday Night -Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

  • Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

  • Sunday Night - Showers likely, mainly between 1 am and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

  • Saturday -WNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night - SSW wind 8 to 12 kt. Showers likely, mainly between 1 am and 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 6:14 am | Sunset: 7:13 pm | 12 hours & 58 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 12:26 am & 12:51 pm | Low tide at 5:26 am & 6:17 pm.

  • Waning Crescent, 26 days, 11% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 6:15 am | Sunset: 7:11 pm | 13 hours & 14 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 7:12 am & 7:29 pm | Low tide at 12:58 am & 12:44 pm.

  • Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 5% lighting.

Saturday, September 4

Reggae In The Park: Ky-Mani Marley, Julian Marley, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, and more to perform at Bold Point Park

Team USA will take on England at Newport Polo on Saturday

Rhythm and Roots Festival ready to go this weekend in Charlestown

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

  • Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

  • Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm

  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

  • JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff,Never Gonna Snow Again

  • King Park – Irish Folk Music Concert & Celli from 3 pm to 6 pm

  • Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe – Gullet from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

  • Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm

  • Nomi Park – Mel at 7 pm

  • One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

Sunday, September 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

  • JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff,Never Gonna Snow Again

  • Landing – Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm pm

  • Narragansett Cafe – Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm

  • Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm

  • Newport Playhouse – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am

  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

