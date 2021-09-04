What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more
What’s Up This Weekend: September 4 - 5
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night -Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night - Showers likely, mainly between 1 am and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Saturday -WNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - SSW wind 8 to 12 kt. Showers likely, mainly between 1 am and 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 6:14 am | Sunset: 7:13 pm | 12 hours & 58 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:26 am & 12:51 pm | Low tide at 5:26 am & 6:17 pm.
Waning Crescent, 26 days, 11% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 6:15 am | Sunset: 7:11 pm | 13 hours & 14 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:12 am & 7:29 pm | Low tide at 12:58 am & 12:44 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 27 days, 5% lighting.
Saturday, September 4
Reggae In The Park: Ky-Mani Marley, Julian Marley, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, and more to perform at Bold Point Park
Team USA will take on England at Newport Polo on Saturday
Rhythm and Roots Festival ready to go this weekend in Charlestown
Things To Do
9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
10 am to 4 pm – Maker’s Market at St. John’s Lodge
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
4 pm – Newport Polo hosts USA vs. England
5 pm to 8 pm – Jellyfish Night at Beavertail Lighthouse & Museum
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff,Never Gonna Snow Again
King Park – Irish Folk Music Concert & Celli from 3 pm to 6 pm
Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Gullet from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Nomi Park – Mel at 7 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled
Sunday, September 5
Things To Do
8 am to 10 am – Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams State Park
10:15 am – IYRS Newport Classic Yacht Parade
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
1 pm to 8 pm – Brave Noise Beer Release Party at Newport Craft Brewing
6 pm to 9 pm – Newport Classic Yacht Regatta Awards Ceremony & Cocktail Party
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff,Never Gonna Snow Again
Landing – Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm pm
Narragansett Cafe – Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am
One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
31 open houses happening this weekend (Sept. 4 – 5)
Gamm Theatre returns to live performance with “A Lie Agreed Upon”
Newport Gallery Night returns on September 9
Sail for Pride on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 will raise funds for charities
DEM to host a fall lineup of outdoors-skills classes, experiences for the public
Cranston resident appointed to lead American Geriatrics Society
Scouts honor three local business leaders with National Outstanding Eagle Scout award
Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend – R&R, Reggae, Drums and Dance!
Art goes offshore on 11th Hour Racing Team’s new IMOCA 60 ‘11.2’
Team USA will take on England at Newport Polo on Saturday
