What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more
Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week, AutoFest, Ocean Road 10K, RI Tunnel to Towers Run, and more.
Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 2 - 3
What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 1 – 3
Farm Tour: 14 Little Compton farms will be offering free tours on Saturday
What’s Up Interview: Matthew Stubbs of GA-20 playing the Narrows Center Saturday, Oct. 2
Weather Forecast
Rip Current Statement in effect from October 2, 08:00 AM EDT until October 3, 08:00 PM EDT
Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.
Saturday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday -Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night - Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Saturday -W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - WSW wind 5 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.Sunday - NW wind 9 to 12 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Showers likely, mainly before 7 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 6:25 pm | 11 hours and 41 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:23 am & 11:47 pm | Low tide at 5 am & 5:22 pm.
Waning Crescent, 24.8 days, 23% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 6:44 am | Sunset: 6:23 pm | 11 hours & 39 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:53 am & 6:12 pm | Low tide at 11:37 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 25.8 days, 15% lighting.
Things To Do (Saturday)
8 am to 10 am – Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams State Park
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
11 am to 4 pm – Newport Festa Italiana Festival In The Park at Touro Park
11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour
12 pm to 8 pm – Oktoberfest at Rejects Beer Co.
4 pm – Legends & Lore Walking Tour
4 pm – Summer Outdoor Concert Series: Roanoke at Norman Bird Sanctuary
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment (Saturday)
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm, Tmeless at 3:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Hyperdrive from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Elvis Tribute at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
City & Government (Saturday)
Nothing scheduled.
Things To Do (Sunday)
8 am – RI Tunnel to Towers Run / Walk at Fort Adams State Park
8 am – Ocean Road 10k | 2021 at Narragansett Town Beach
8 am to 3 pm – AutoFest 2021 at Newport Car Museum
11 am – Creative Survival Walking Tour
11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour
12 pm to 3 pm – Seahawk Athletic Hall of Fame Brunch and Ceremony at O’Hare Academic Center
5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise from Jamestown featuring Elvis Impersonator Robert Black
Live Music & Entertainment (Sunday)
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm
Narragansett Cafe – The Night Shakers from 4 pm to 7 pm
One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government (Sunday)
Nothing scheduled.
