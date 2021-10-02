What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week, AutoFest, Ocean Road 10K, RI Tunnel to Towers Run, and more.

Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Now Hiring: 90 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now

Open Houses happening in Newport County this weekend

Jamestown Arts Center seeking proposals for Outdoor Arts Experience 2022 Biennial: Passages

Farm Tour: 14 Little Compton farms will be offering free tours on Saturday

City of Newport: Dudley Avenue, Pell School neighbors invited to a pop-up community meeting on flooding

Concert Recap and Photos: Ziggy Marley warms the night at Indian Ranch (September 30, 2021)

What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 1 – 3

Recent Local Obituaries

Weather Forecast

Marine Forecast

  • Saturday -W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - WSW wind 5 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.Sunday - NW wind 9 to 12 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Showers likely, mainly before 7 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 6:25 pm | 11 hours and 41 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 11:23 am & 11:47 pm | Low tide at 5 am & 5:22 pm.

  • Waning Crescent, 24.8 days, 23% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 6:44 am | Sunset: 6:23 pm | 11 hours & 39 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 5:53 am & 6:12 pm | Low tide at 11:37 am.

  • Moon: Waning Crescent, 25.8 days, 15% lighting.

Things To Do (Saturday)

Live Music & Entertainment (Saturday)

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  Final Set

  • Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm, Tmeless at 3:30 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe –Hyperdrive from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

  • Newport Blues Cafe – Elvis Tribute at 9 pm

  • One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

City & Government (Saturday)

  • Nothing scheduled.

Things To Do (Sunday)

Live Music & Entertainment (Sunday)

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  Final Set

  • Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe – The Night Shakers from 4 pm to 7 pm

  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government (Sunday)

  • Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There

Photo: pamrobian - Goat Island Light putting on a little pumpkin spice.

