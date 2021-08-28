What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more
A look at the latest from What'sUpNewp and all that's happening, new, and to do out there this weekend
Happy Weekend!
Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
What’s Up This Weekend: August 28 - 29
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 14 mph.
Saturday Night -Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night - A slight chance of showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from August 28, 04:03 AM EDT until August 28, 02:00 PM EDT
Saturday -ENE wind around 12 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - E wind 5 to 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - ESE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming SSE in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - SSW wind around 6 kt. A slight chance of showers after 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 6:07 am | Sunset: 7:24 pm | 13 hours & 17 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:26 am & 12:51 pm | Low tide at 5:26 am & 6:17 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 72% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 6:08 am | Sunset: 7:23 pm | 13 hours & 14 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:11 am & 1:35 pm | Low tide at 6:08 am & 7:20pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 63% lighting.
Saturday, August 28
Living History Cultural Celebration to be held at Patriots Park on August 28
Monster Jam coming to Gillette Stadium for a weekend of family fun August 28
On This Day – August 28, 1987: Actor John Huston dies in Middletown
Things To Do
9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
9:30 am to 12:30 pm – Miantonomi Park Cleanup
12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
1 pm to 3 pm – Religious Toleration: A Newport Historical Society History Space Event at Great Friends Meeting House
4 pm – Salute to Summer at Naval Station Newport
5 pm – Roam Around Rough Point at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
5 pm – Newport vs. New York at Newport International Polo Grounds
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm, Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan from 5 pm to 8 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Darren Beaupre from 7 pm to 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – To be announced
Landing – Timmy Smith at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
Nomi Park – Mel at 7 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, August 29
This Day In Newport History – August 29, 1778: Battle of Rhode Island
Things To Do
9 am to 3 pm – Flea Market @ The Elks
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 5 pm to 8 pm
JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – To be announced
King Park – Eddy’s Shoe, Barfly from 3 pm to 6 pm
Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
Newport Playhouse – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am
One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & GovernmentNothing scheduled.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Gerry Goldstein: All aflutter with good news on disease
Mother Nature shuts down day one of racing for the 2021 Clagett Regatta and U.S. Para Sailing Championships
Downtown stormwater improvement project set to begin
Op-Ed: The Last Mile: Getting fiber broadband to your home or business
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Kings, Chachi, and Festivals
Kristin Hersh to appear with Dave Narcizo at Charter Books Sept. 3
On This Day In Newport History – August 27, 1995: Tiger Woods Wins 1995 U.S. Amateur Championship in Newport
Recent Local Obituaries
