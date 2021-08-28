What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

Happy Weekend!

What’s Up This Weekend: August 28 - 29

Weather Forecast

Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 14 mph.

Saturday Night -Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night - A slight chance of showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from August 28, 04:03 AM EDT until August 28, 02:00 PM EDT

Saturday -ENE wind around 12 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night - E wind 5 to 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday - ESE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming SSE in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night - SSW wind around 6 kt. A slight chance of showers after 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

Sunrise: 6:07 am | Sunset: 7:24 pm | 13 hours & 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:26 am & 12:51 pm | Low tide at 5:26 am & 6:17 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 72% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

Sunrise: 6:08 am | Sunset: 7:23 pm | 13 hours & 14 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:11 am & 1:35 pm | Low tide at 6:08 am & 7:20pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 63% lighting.

Saturday, August 28

Living History Cultural Celebration to be held at Patriots Park on August 28

Monster Jam coming to Gillette Stadium for a weekend of family fun August 28

On This Day – August 28, 1987: Actor John Huston dies in Middletown

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm, Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan from 5 pm to 8 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Darren Beaupre from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – To be announced

Landing – Timmy Smith at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm

Nomi Park – Mel at 7 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, August 29

This Day In Newport History – August 29, 1778: Battle of Rhode Island

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 5 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – To be announced

King Park – Eddy’s Shoe, Barfly from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am

One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & GovernmentNothing scheduled.

