What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more
WUN's roundup of all that's happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
Happy Weekend!
Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
Happening This Weekend: August 7 - 8
What’s Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, and more ( August 6 – 8 )
Six Picks Music: The best in live music this weekend
28 open houses happening this weekend (Aug 7 – 8)
Charlestown Seafood Festival returning this weekend (Aug. 6-8)
Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival returning Aug. 6 – 14
Open Studios and Drive-By Art returns to Jamestown on August 7
Newport Marriott hosting a job fair on August 7, hiring for all positions
Child & Family will host their 155th Birthday Soiree at Belle Mer on August 7
CCRI to host a drive-through vaccine clinic at Newport Campus this Saturday
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday - A chance of showers, mainly between 11 am and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night - A slight chance of showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Saturday - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - SW wind 5 to 7 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers, mainly between 11 am and 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 5:46 am | Sunset: 7:55 pm | 14 hours & 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:42 am & 7:58 pm | Low tide at 1:31 am & 1:04 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 28days, 3% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 5:47am | Sunset: 7:54 pm | 14 hours & 21 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:23 am & 8:37 pm | Low tide at 2:11 am & 1:49 pm.
Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do (Saturday)
9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
10 am to 3 pm – Colony House Open
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
12 pm to 3 pm – Open Rehearsal with Choreographer Ali Kenner Brodsky and Dancer Jenna Pollack at Jamestown Arts Center
5 pm to 7 pm – USA vs. Dominican Republic – Newport International Polo Series
6 pm to 11 pm – Child & Family’s 155th Birthday Soiree at Belle Mer
Live Music & Entertainment (Saturday)
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm, Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan from 5 pm to 8 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 7 pm to 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
Landing – Timmy Smith at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – The 40 at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – He Said She Said at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Things To Do (Sunday)
10 am to 12 pm – Coggeshall Burial Site Open House
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
1 pm – New England Clambake at Ragged Island Brewing
Live Music & Entertainment (Sunday)
@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Julio Amaro from 5 pm to 8 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
King Park – Larry’s Brown’s Swinglane Orchestra from 3 pm to 6 pm
Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – The Z-Boys at 4 pm
One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
The Chanler at Cliff Walk - Live Jazz music from 2 pm to 7 pm
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government (Saturday & Sunday)
Nothing scheduled.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
Concert Recap and Photos: Hall and Oates with Squeeze at Xfinity Center (August 5, 2021)
2021 Newport Mansions Exclusive Experiences Summer Auction begins August 9
Justine Mettraux and Simon Fisher get ready to take on the Rolex Fastnet Race for 11th Hour Racing Team
Sail Newport to host AdventureSail Day on August 14
RIDOH recommends closing five Newport beaches for swimming due to high bacteria levels
Concert Recap and Photos: Green Day at Fenway Park (August 5, 2021)
Now Hiring: 110 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
The Latest COVID-19 Data
Elsewhere In The News
PFAS Contamination from Aquidneck Island Navy Base Worries Neighbors (ecoRI News)
Travel Advisory: Lane Shifts Start August 10 for Route 138 as Part of Pell Bridge Ramps Project in Newport (RI.Gov)
Providence St. Patrick's Day Parade Scheduled for September (AP)
Newport Gallery Night 2021 Continues in August (RI Monthly)
We’ll See You Out There
