What's Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, entertainment, and more

Here’s a look at the latest stories on whatsupnewp.com and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

What’s Up This Weekend: Things to do, live music, and more ( August 6 – 8 )

Six Picks Music: The best in live music this weekend

28 open houses happening this weekend (Aug 7 – 8)

Charlestown Seafood Festival returning this weekend (Aug. 6-8)

Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival returning Aug. 6 – 14

Open Studios and Drive-By Art returns to Jamestown on August 7

Newport Marriott hosting a job fair on August 7, hiring for all positions

Child & Family will host their 155th Birthday Soiree at Belle Mer on August 7

CCRI to host a drive-through vaccine clinic at Newport Campus this Saturday

Weather Forecast

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday - A chance of showers, mainly between 11 am and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.