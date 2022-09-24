Good Morning,

🌊 Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here are 100+ job opportunities available right now in and around Newport.

🌊 On the market for a new home this weekend? WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 31 open houses happening this weekend

🌊 Join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world from September 23 through October 1 for the 25th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival, screening at the Jamestown Arts Center.

🌊 Join Newport Restoration Foundation today at 5 pm for a very special Roam Around Rough Point to celebrate the end of summer. Enjoy complimentary refreshments including Del’s Lemonade, live music by local blues band Cee Cee & the Riders, and lawn games for all ages. Visitors can also explore the museum and grounds.

🌊 Newport Polo wraps up its 2022 season today at 4 pm with the Turkish Airlines Finals.

🌊 The Preservation Society of Newport County’s educational offerings for early autumn will include a treat for flower lovers at Green Animals Topiary Garden and a lecture series on Gilded Age transportation at Rosecliff and via Zoom. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until September 24, 04:00 PM EDT

Today: NW wind around 13 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:35 am | Sunset: 6:39 pm | 12 hours & 4 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:25 am & 7:39 pm | Low tide at 1 am & 1:03 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27.6 days, 4% lighting.

What’s Up This Weekend

What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 23 – 25

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (September 23-25)

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)

Open Houses: 31 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

295-foot Tall Ship Barque EAGLE will stop at Naval Station Newport this weekend

Gamm Theatre to host ‘Truth and Tyranny’ community discussion Sept. 25

Westerly Sound Presents the First Annual ‘Celebration of Surf’ Festival Sunday September 25

Manhattan Short Film Festival to screen at the Jamestown Arts Center

Cruise Ships Schedule

Sept. 25 – Arcadia (Capacity: 2,388 passengers, 976 crew)

Sept. 25 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

September 26 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

See the full updated schedule here.

The Latest from WUN

Opinion – We Can Do It: Creating Jobs, Fighting Climate Change, Stopping Inflation

Weather forecast for Newport County

Top What’sUpNewp stories of the week

Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm

Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations

Battle of Rhode Island Association awarded $10,0000 grant

Newport Chowder Company takes top prize in Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream competition

Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

Preservation Society’s Fall Programs begin Sept. 30; Gilded Age Lecture Series continues

RI Mosquito Report: One West Nile Virus Isolation collected

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Sept. 24 – Oct. 1)

Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million

Rhode Island secures $750,000 grant for veteran suicide prevention

Open Houses: 31 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

Save The Date: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns October 15 – 16

What’s Up Interview: Eden Casteel – ‘Kahn Artist’

COVID-19 changed how we eat out—here are the trends that are here to stay

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (September 23-25)

Island Moving Company adds new programs for season-opening production

Election 2022: General election begins

Recent Local Obituaries

Further Reading

WPRI: Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs

WLNE: Celtics name Rhode Island native Joe Mazzulla as interim head coach

URI: ‘Building a university for the future’: URI celebrates the inauguration of Marc Parlange as 12th president