🌊 When Gov. Dan McKee defeated two high-profile females for the Democratic nomination for governor it assured that Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee, would focus on winning the female vote. Both Kalus and Republican state chair Sue Cienki came out swinging, depicting McKee as a misogynist. Meanwhile, McKee won a key endorsement from a female political opponent.

Here’s our regular column that wraps up some of the top political stories of the moment - Election 2022: General election begins

🌊 The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on Friday announced Rhode Island’s first human case of West Nile Virus in 2022. West Nile Virus is spread to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. Read More

🌊 Rhode Island Department of Transportation and Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority has released their upcoming schedule of road work, check it out and plan ahead.

🌊 40 cruise ships are scheduled to visit Newport between tomorrow and November 7, here’s the schedule.

🌊 Don’t miss the inaugural Newport Oktoberfest, a benefit for Fort Adams Trust, on Sunday. Details

🌊 With the Newport International Boat Show and Newport Food & Wine Festival taking place this weekend, pack your patience if you’re trying to get around town (and be kind to our visitors).

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Today: NNE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming S in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: SW wind 7 to 10 kt increasing to 11 to 14 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: SW wind 7 to 12 kt. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 6:51 pm | 12 hours & 23 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:29 am & 1:57 pm | Low tide at 6:16 am & 8:11 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21.3 days, 59% lighting.

Sunrise: 6:28 am | Sunset: 6:49 pm | 12 hours & 21 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:22 am & 2:51 pm | Low tide at 7:15 am & 9:46 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22.2 days, 50% lighting.

Sept. 18 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

Sept. 19 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

Sept. 20 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)

See the full schedule here.

