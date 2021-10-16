What’s Up This Weekend: Seafood Festival, Food Truck Festival, Pell Bridge Run, & more

Check out these 29 open houses happening this weekend

Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

City of Newport: A portion of the Cliff Walk will be closed on Monday for maintenance

Newport String Quartet to perform Dvorak, Montgomery, and Tate at St Columba’s

‘Normandie’ estate on Ocean Drive sells for $12.5 million

On the market for a new home? Check out these 29 open houses happening this weekend

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Popovic, Nelson, and a Legend

AARP Analysis: COVID-19 deaths and cases in Rhode Island nursing homes increased from August to September

Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival brings seafood lovers back to the waterfront this weekend

Report: Affordable Housing outlook bleak

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular Stories Right Now

What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 9 - 10

Weather Forecast

  • Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

  • Saturday Night -Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

  • Sunday -Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

  • Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 11 mph.

Marine Forecast

  • Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 16, 10:00 AM EDT until October 17, 02:00 AM EDT

  • Saturday -S wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Saturday Night - S wind 10 to 14 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 kt. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday - WNW wind around 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Sunday Night - WNW wind around 10 kt. A slight chance of showers before 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)

  • Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 6:02 pm | 11 hours and 3minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 5:12 am & 5:43 pm | Low tide at 11:41 am.

  • Waxing Crescent, 10.3 days, 79% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)

  • Sunrise: 7 am | Sunset: 6:01 pm | 11 hours of sun.

  • High tide at 6:08 am & 6:34 pm | Low tide at 12:08 am & 12:22 pm.

  • Moon: Waxing Crescent, 11.2 days, 87% lighting.

Things To Do

Saturday, October 16

More than 30,000 daffodil bulbs will be given away on October 16

Opinion: Free daffodil Bulbs herald brighter days ahead

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival

  • 11 am – 1 pm: The Naticks

  • 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm: The Teledynes

  • 4 pm – 6 pm: Chelley, Bill, & Dyl (CBD)

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

  • Common Fence Music – Jake Blount at 8 pm

  • Landing – Dave Alves Band at 11:30 am, Jake Kulak at 3 pm,

  • Lobster Bar – Traveling Wanna B’s from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Timeless at 3:30 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe –Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

  • Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

  • Newport Craft – Mel from 3 pm to 6 pm

  • One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, October 17

Citizens Bank Pell Bridge Run returns on Sunday

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival

  • 11 am – 1 pm: The 40

  • 1 pm – 3 pm: Cee Cee & The Riders

  • 3 pm – 5 pm: Jake Kulak

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

  • Landing – Blockhead at 11:30 am, Straight Outta Rehab at 3 pm

  • Lobster Bar – Timeless at 11:45 am, Jim Devlin at 3:15 pm

  • Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm

  • One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Festive Things To Do

“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions around RI this season

“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI

Get Lost! “Six Picks” Corn Mazes in Newport County and Beyond

Apple Picking Season has arrived! “Six Picks” Orchards in Newport County and beyond

We’ll See You Out There

Photo by urimiscott

