What’s Up This Weekend: Seafood Festival, Food Truck Festival, Pell Bridge Run, & more
Check out these 29 open houses happening this weekend
Here’s a look at the latest from What’s Up Newp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
The Latest from What’s Up Newp
City of Newport: A portion of the Cliff Walk will be closed on Monday for maintenance
Newport String Quartet to perform Dvorak, Montgomery, and Tate at St Columba’s
‘Normandie’ estate on Ocean Drive sells for $12.5 million
On the market for a new home? Check out these 29 open houses happening this weekend
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Popovic, Nelson, and a Legend
AARP Analysis: COVID-19 deaths and cases in Rhode Island nursing homes increased from August to September
Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival brings seafood lovers back to the waterfront this weekend
Report: Affordable Housing outlook bleak
Weather Forecast
Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday Night -Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday -Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 11 mph.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 16, 10:00 AM EDT until October 17, 02:00 AM EDT
Saturday -S wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Saturday Night - S wind 10 to 14 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 kt. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday - WNW wind around 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night - WNW wind around 10 kt. A slight chance of showers before 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Saturday)
Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 6:02 pm | 11 hours and 3minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:12 am & 5:43 pm | Low tide at 11:41 am.
Waxing Crescent, 10.3 days, 79% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide (Sunday)
Sunrise: 7 am | Sunset: 6:01 pm | 11 hours of sun.
High tide at 6:08 am & 6:34 pm | Low tide at 12:08 am & 12:22 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 11.2 days, 87% lighting.
Things To Do
Saturday, October 16
More than 30,000 daffodil bulbs will be given away on October 16
Opinion: Free daffodil Bulbs herald brighter days ahead
Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31
Things To Do
9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
9 am to 12 pm – Free Daffodil Bulb Give-away Sponsored by Newport in Bloom and Daffodillion
10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church‘s Annual Pumpkin Patch
11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
11 am to 6 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
11 am &- 5 pm- Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
12 pm to 4 pm – Live Music: Rising Songwriters at Trinity Church
12 pm to 5 pm – The 2nd Annual Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Fort Adams
1 pm to 5 pm – Fall Farm Frolic at Watson Farm
4:30 pm – Island Moving Co. presents Alice in Wonderland at Great Friends Meeting House
7 pm – Island Moving Co. presents La Palomba / Ascending at Great Friends Meeting House
7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
11 am – 1 pm: The Naticks
1:30 pm – 3:30 pm: The Teledynes
4 pm – 6 pm: Chelley, Bill, & Dyl (CBD)
Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Common Fence Music – Jake Blount at 8 pm
Landing – Dave Alves Band at 11:30 am, Jake Kulak at 3 pm,
Lobster Bar – Traveling Wanna B’s from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Timeless at 3:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe –Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
Newport Craft – Mel from 3 pm to 6 pm
One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
City & Government
Sunday, October 17
Citizens Bank Pell Bridge Run returns on Sunday
Things To Do
9:30 am to 3:30 pm – Fall Open House at West Place Animal Sanctuary
10 am to 2 pm – Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church‘s Annual Pumpkin Patch
11 am to 6 pm – Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
12 pm to 4 pm – Harvest Market at Pardon Gray Preserve
12 pm to 5 pm – The 2nd Annual Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Fort Adams
2 pm – Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach
4:30 pm – Island Moving Co. presents Alice in Wonderland at Great Friends Meeting House
Live Music & Entertainment
Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
11 am – 1 pm: The 40
1 pm – 3 pm: Cee Cee & The Riders
3 pm – 5 pm: Jake Kulak
Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
Landing – Blockhead at 11:30 am, Straight Outta Rehab at 3 pm
Lobster Bar – Timeless at 11:45 am, Jim Devlin at 3:15 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm
One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
Festive Things To Do
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions around RI this season
“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI
Get Lost! “Six Picks” Corn Mazes in Newport County and Beyond
Apple Picking Season has arrived! “Six Picks” Orchards in Newport County and beyond
