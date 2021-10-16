What’s Up This Weekend: Seafood Festival, Food Truck Festival, Pell Bridge Run, & more

Saturday Night -Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.