What’s Up This Weekend: Salve Fall Festival Weekend, Halloween Hilarity, Trunk or Treat, and more

⚓️ WUN columnist Gerry Goldstein returns: A look around our country these days, where divisive politics and the howling of cultists grab many of the headlines, should have us all looking forward with anticipation to a much-needed November holiday – and I’m not talking about Thanksgiving.

Full Story - Gerry Goldstein: Horse sense from a cowboy philosopher

⚓️For a look at what’s up this weekend…

⚓️ 1.075 National Grid customers remain without power across Rhode Island. 170 of those are located in Newport County.

See More - LIVE BLOG | Rhode Island Power Outage Map

⚓️ The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority is moving to all-electronic for tolls on the Newport Pell Bridge, marking the end of an era for one employee who has been in the toll booth since the bridge opened in 1969.

WJAR - At 92, Jamestown man collects his final toll after decades on the job

⚓️ Newport Hospital is hosting a hiring event on November 9 and 10 at the Wyndham Newport Hotel. Here are the details…

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Nursing and Nursing Support Services (registered nurses, unit secretaries, nursing assistants, surgical technologists, advanced practice providers) - RSVP

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Allied Clinical and Non- Clinical Support Services (diagnostic imaging techs – all modalities, housekeeping, dietary assistant, cook, phlebotomists, medical techs, guest service attendants, pharmacy techs, general mechanic, patient scheduler, physical therapists, psychiatric tech, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, patient transporter, staffing coordinator, receptionist, financial counselor and more ) - RSVP

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight - Rain, mainly after 2 am. Low around 52. East wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow - Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. High near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tomorrow Night -Rain and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers, mainly between midnight and 2am. Patchy fog before 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNE wind 7 to 12 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - E wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Rain, mainly after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:13 am | Sunset: 5:44 pm | 10 hours & 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:27 am & 2:40 pm | Low tide at 7:51 am & 9:37 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22.2 days, 49% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Gary Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Steamy Windows from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Sean Rivers from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

