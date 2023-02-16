Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Oscar Shorts, and more.

The Portsmouth Historical Society has arranged a public viewing of the original founding document, the 1638 Portsmouth Compact, with the RI State Archives to commemorate its signing.

President’s Day Weekend is upon us and the continued warmer-than-normal weather means it’s time to get out and enjoy! Here are a few of the best events happening around the region this weekend.

Jupiter & Okwess is a Congolese band that has garnered international recognition for its unique fusion of traditional Congolese rhythms with contemporary rock and funk

The Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns (The League) and Rhode Island’s Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor gathered today to discuss ways to remove barriers to housing and the advancing of housing production in local communities across the state.

Newport City Council will interview three applicants, two for the historic District Commission and one for the Waterfront Commission.

Pepperoni is not only good on pizza, our very own Pepperoni is also great at sitting on laps”.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt.

No matter the outcome in the games ahead, coach Evgheniy Pysarenko knows his hockey team of young Ukrainian refugees has already won.

DEM announces wildland firefighting training program to strengthen RI’s ability to fight wildfires

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

The Boston Celtics named Joe Mazzulla their full-time head coach on Thursday, removing the interim tag he has held throughout the season after stepping in for Ime Udoka.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.

A third person who played a role in an internet romance scam that cheated multiple victims across the country out of a total of about $3.2 million has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said.

