What's Up this weekend | Portsmouth to celebrate Founders' Day on March 7
Plus: ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend | Jupiter & Okwess joins the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup
What’s Up This Weekend: Feb. 16 – 19
Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Oscar Shorts, and more.
Portsmouth to celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7 with a showing of the original 1638 Compact and 1776 Southwick Copy of Declaration of Independence
The Portsmouth Historical Society has arranged a public viewing of the original founding document, the 1638 Portsmouth Compact, with the RI State Archives to commemorate its signing.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Feb. 17-20)
President’s Day Weekend is upon us and the continued warmer-than-normal weather means it’s time to get out and enjoy! Here are a few of the best events happening around the region this weekend.
Jupiter & Okwess joins the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup
Jupiter & Okwess is a Congolese band that has garnered international recognition for its unique fusion of traditional Congolese rhythms with contemporary rock and funk
Municipal Leaders, Housing Secretary Pryor explore opportunities for collaboration regarding housing production
The Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns (The League) and Rhode Island’s Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor gathered today to discuss ways to remove barriers to housing and the advancing of housing production in local communities across the state.
Newport City Council to hold interviews for Historic District and Waterfront Commissions
Newport City Council will interview three applicants, two for the historic District Commission and one for the Waterfront Commission.
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Pepperoni
Pepperoni is not only good on pizza, our very own Pepperoni is also great at sitting on laps”.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Connecticut man pleads guilty again in 2020 killings
A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt.
Ukrainian boys already winners at Peewee hockey tournament
No matter the outcome in the games ahead, coach Evgheniy Pysarenko knows his hockey team of young Ukrainian refugees has already won.
DEM offering Wildland Firefighter Training Program
DEM announces wildland firefighting training program to strengthen RI’s ability to fight wildfires
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
Celtics remove interim tag, name Joe Mazzulla head coach
The Boston Celtics named Joe Mazzulla their full-time head coach on Thursday, removing the interim tag he has held throughout the season after stepping in for Ime Udoka.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.
3rd person pleads guilty in romance scam conspiracy
A third person who played a role in an internet romance scam that cheated multiple victims across the country out of a total of about $3.2 million has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said.
Recent Local Obituaries
Carolyn M. Burrell
July 16, 1958 – February 14, 2023
Marilyn Lee (Forte) Brockway
July 29, 1946 – February 15, 2023
Lawrence C. Liptak III
April 21, 1954 – February 13, 2023
Alexandra Levasseur
February 18, 1943 – January 30, 2023
Conchita Marquita Noka-Glover
October 27, 1943 – February 13, 2023
Brian D. Barrett
February 18, 1963 – February 14, 2023
Kathleen Updegrove
December 28, 1953 – February 13, 2023