🍁 When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization.

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda

🍁 Yesterday we had 30-minute conversations with candidates for Newport School Committee;

9:30 am: Louisa Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

10:30 am: Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

We have chatted with every member of the Newport School Committee except Robert Leary, we are working with him to set up a time to chat. On the City Council At-Large side, we spoke to five out of the seven candidates - Jeanne Marie Napolitano and Mark Aramli did not respond to our invite. Watch all the interviews here.

🍁 The Broadway Street Fair returns today with music, food, artists, and family fun from 12 pm to 5 pm. More Details

🍁 The Rogue Island Comedy Festival continues today with three show at The JPT and wraps up tomorrow with two shows at Diego’s Barrio Cantina. Schedule & Details

🍁 More than 2,500 runners will take to the streets of Newport and Middletown for this weekend’s Amica Marathon & Half Marathon. The race begins at 7:30 am on Sunday. Read More

🍁 On the schedule for Monday is Newport Feta Italiana’s Italian Heritage Parade.

🍁 This is the last weekend of the year for Summer Sushi at Clarke Cooke House.

🍁 Smoke House’s last day of service this season is on Monday.

What’s Up Today

Happening This Weekend

What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 7 – 10

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 7-10)

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 7-10)

Singer/Guitarist/Songwriter Mike Kaufman to play Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Oct. 8

Providence-Newport Ferry wraps up 2022 season on Oct. 10

The Amica Newport Marathon returns this weekend

Seven continent international marathoner to run state #29 in this weekend’s Amica Newport Marathon

Francisco Pais returns to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday to debut a new album

Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated

The Latest from WUN

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 8 – 15)

Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

100 worst horror films of all time

Newport City Council to host workshops on conceptual plans for Easton’s Beach reconstruction, two-tiered tax classification

Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Sweat’ runs at The Gamm Nov. 3 – 27

Historic George Champlin Mason House lists with Residential Properties for $4.395M

The Kings Lens to present ‘The Show Must Go On” at The JPT on Oct. 28

Open Houses: 27 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend (Oct. 7 – 9)

Nobel Prize history from the year you were born

Newport Art Museum to present “America’s Eden: Newport Landscapes Through the Ages” lecture series with John R. Tschirch

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Louisa Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee

Nobel peace prize goes to Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian human rights activists

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 7-10)

The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz

