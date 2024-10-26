Good Morning. It’s Saturday, October 26, and today, we’re covering a jury’s decision to award the family of Portsmouth’s Nathan Bruno $5 million, what to expect on election day in Rhode Island, what’s happening this weekend around Newport, and much more.

What’s Up Today

🚢 Next up on the cruise ship schedule is the Enchanted Princess and Silver Shadow on Sunday.

☀️ Weather: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph.

⚓ Marine: W wind 6 to 9 kt, becoming WNW 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌑 Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunrise at 7:10 am, sunset at 5:47 pm. Low tide at 10:26 am and 11:08 pm. High tide at 3:58 am & 4:32 pm. The lunar phase is a Waning Crescent.

⛵ Happening This Weekend: Harvest Festival, Newport County Days, Halloween happenings, and more. Full rundown of events, live music, and more, here → [WUN]

Newport Vineyards will host its 7th Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Photo Credit: Newport Vineyards

What’s Up Out There

News

💰 The family of Nathan Bruno, a Portsmouth teenager who died by suicide, was awarded $5.4 million this week after a jury found his football coach and several school administrators were negligent in the way they responded before the 15-year-old’s death. [WUN]

🚨 The Newport Police Department has arrested two men following a months-long investigation into street-level crack cocaine dealing. [WUN]

🌉 Motorists using the Mount Hope Bridge should expect delays starting October 28th, as the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority announced a two-week bridge inspection. [WUN]

Arts & Culture

🎻 The Newport String Project kicks off its Newport County Concert Series this weekend with two performances by the resident Newport String Quartet. [WUN]

🎭 Salve Regina University’s Department of Music, Theatre, and Dance’s Meet Me In St Louis performance continues through Sunday at the Casino Theatre. [WUN]

📖 Michael Patrick MacDonald, New York Times bestselling author, is coming to the Jamestown Arts Center on Sunday. He’ll be talking about his acclaimed memoir “All Souls: A Family Story from Southie,” which is now 25 years old. [WUN]

🌎 Fall 2024’s Multicultural Education Week at Salve Regina University brings an exciting lineup of speakers and events. [SALVEtoday]

Business & Nonprofit

🐶 Meet our adoptable pets of the week at the Potter League for Animals - Loofy, the friendly Bulldog mix, and Cuddles, a gentle 14-year-old cat.

Loofy and Cuddles. Credit: Potter League for Animals

City & Government

🚧 RIDOT and RITBA have released their weekly schedule for roadwork and travel advisories. Work is planned in Newport, Tiverton, Pell Bridge, Mount Hope Bridge, and Sakonnet River Bridge. [WUN]

⛽ Gasoline prices have tumbled several cents over the past week despite the natural disasters in the Southeastern U.S. and crises abroad in the Middle East. [WUN]

💡 Learn the latest with the Old Mill Lane LNG project during a community meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 pm in the Middletown Fire Station, 239 Wyatt Road. [Middletown]

Election

🇺🇸 As of Friday afternoon, 11,622 Newport County voters have already voted in the 2024 General Election. [WUN]

🎤 Haven’t voted and are still deciding between the slate of Newport candidates? Watch, listen to, or read our interviews with almost all Newport School Committee and City Council candidates. [WUN]

🗳️ Here’s a look at what to expect in the 2024 election in Rhode Island. [WUN]

Opinion

✍️ In a Letter To The Editor, Anne Livingston, chair of the Jamestown Democratic Town Committee, endorses Dawn Euer for Senate District 13. [WUN]

Environment & Health

🔋 As Rhode Island tries to reach its climate goals, the discussions of solar panels and wind turbines are starting to include another carbon-free energy source: nuclear power. [ecoRI News]

⚡ Rhode Islanders looking to save energy and money can learn about programs offered by the state Office of Energy Resources during a virtual forum hosted by the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus on Sunday. [WUN]

Food & Drink

🫛 Today’s Aquidneck Growers Market is the last of the season at Embrace Home Loans (9 am to 12 pm). Their winter market kicks off at Stoneacre Garden on Nov. 2 and runs every Saturday through April 26 from 9 am to 12 pm. [ACT]

🍇 Join Newport Vineyards this weekend for grape stomping, wine and beer tasting, and more fun during their 7th Annual Harvest Festival. [Newport Vineyards]

🍽️ Sardella’s Italian Restaurant will be honored at the 41st Annual Taste of Newport on Sunday for their support of Child & Family by being inducted as the first member of the Taste of Newport Hall of Fame, commemorating their participation as a tasting station for all 41 years the event has been running. ​[WUN]

Obituaries

🕊️ Michael Croce

🕊️ Robert Peideia

🕊️ Remy Elizabeth Aull (Update with celebration of life details)

Real Estate

🏘️ Twenty-five open houses are happening this weekend across Newport County. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a full roundup of the open houses. [WUN]

Sports

🏈 The Jets are too flat. The Patriots are too soft. What was once a fight for supremacy in the AFC East now sounds more like a Yelp review for throw pillows. [WUN]

⛵ AMAALA, a new sport and wellness destination on the Red Sea, will host the finish of the 15th edition of The Ocean Race in the summer of 2027. [WUN]

Things To Do

🆓 The Preservation Society of Newport County is inviting Newport County residents to visit open houses and properties for free this weekend. [WUN]

👻 Newport Recreation is hosting a Halloween Trick or Treating at The Hut on Thursday, Oct. 31st. Families can stop by the Hut on Golden Hill Street between 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, to trick or treat! [Newport]

👻 The Rhode Island State House will become a spooky haven for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday, October 29. [WUN]

Community Calendar