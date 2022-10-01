Good Morning,

🌊 As we announced earlier this week, dozens of local candidates will be joining us for a one-on-one interview in October. First up is candidates for Newport City Council At-Large and Newport School Committee, here’s the current schedule for next week.

Links to watch these live as they happen or anytime afterward will be available in this story beginning Monday.

At-Large (4 seats open)

Lynn Ceglie | Thursday, Oct. 6 at 11 am

Eames Yates | Monday, Oct. 3 at 3 pm | Watch on Facebook or YouTube

Stephanie Smyth | Monday, Oct. 3 at 4 pm | Watch on Facebook or YouTube

Jeanne Marie Napolitano | Invited

Mark D. Aramli | Invited

Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong | Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 am

Katherine A. Jessup | Thursday, October 6 at 2 pm

Newport School Committee (7 seats open)

Sandra J. Flowers | Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 1 pm

James Dring | Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 pm

Louisa Boatwright | Invited

Rebecca Bolan | Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 am

Kendra Wilson Muenter | Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 pm

Stephanie Winslow | Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5 pm

Robert B. Power | Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 am

Robert J. Leary | Invited

Middletown is up next from Monday, October 10 through Thursday, October 13. All ten candidates for Middletown Town Council and four candidates for Middletown School Committee have been invited to join us.

Portsmouth and Senate District 11 and 12 will take place the following week.

Early voting begins on October 19 and the General Election will take place on November 8. Visit vote.ri.gov to find your polling place and to view a sample ballot.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 59. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before 10 pm. Cloudy, with a low of around 54. Northeast wind 14 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from October 2, 05:00 AM EDT until October 2, 08:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: NE wind 9 to 12 kt. Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Rain likely, mainly before 10pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: NE wind 18 to 20 kt, with gusts as high as 32 kt. A chance of rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: NE wind 18 to 20 kt, with gusts as high as 32 kt. A chance of rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide: Saturday

Sunrise: 6:42 am | Sunset: 6:27 pm | 11 hours & 45 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:05 am & 12:33 pm | Low tide at 5:07 am & 6:08 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5.2 days, 27% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunday

Sunrise: 6:423am | Sunset: 6:25 pm | 11 hours & 42 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:04 am & 1:34 pm | Low tide at 6 am & 7:33 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.2 days, 38% lighting.

Happening This Weekend

What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

Open Houses: 29 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

What’s Up interview: Ali McGuirk, releasing new album and playing Askew in Providence Sept. 30

October is Rhode Island Archaeology Month

What’s Up Interview: Singer-songwriter Dar Williams, playing Greenwich Odeum Oct. 1

Tickets now on sale for the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s annual Harvest Fair

Greenwich Odeum to Celebrate John Lennon’s 82nd Birthday Sunday, Oct. 2

Cruise Ships Schedule

Sunday, October 2 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

Sunday, October 2 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

See the full updated schedule here.

The Latest from WUN

Boys & Girls Club of Newport County receives $11,500 check from Newport Polo Gala

Guerrero homers, wild-card Blue Jays rout Red Sox 9-0

Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine

Newport Restoration Foundation, City of Newport select consultant for city’s design guidelines for elevating historic buildings

Pats’ visit to Lambeau offers rare Rodgers-Belichick matchup

Pats QB Jones ruled out vs. Packers despite practice return

Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 1 – 8)

Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16

AP source: Celtics agree to terms with big man Blake Griffin

Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban

Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15

Governor McKee, Department of Housing award $3.5 million to create 231 additional shelter beds

Rhode Island Blood Center issues urgent call for blood donations in response to Hurricane Ian’s impact on Florida

Recent Local Obituaries

Newp Wire

