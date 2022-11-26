Good Morning,

🛍️ It is Small Business Saturday, get out there and shop for a local, independent small business owner today (and all holiday season)! They will appreciate it!

🏘️ On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at the 11 homes that are hosting an open house this weekend.

🦭 On Sunday, a Save The Bay education vessel will depart from Bowen’s Ferry Landing in Newport Harbor, marking the organization’s 22nd seal tour season in the City by the Sea. Read More

🎄 Bellevue Gardens shopping plaza will host its inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting today from 2 pm to 5 pm. More Details

🎄 Long Wharf Mall will host Santa Magic at Long Wharf Mall from 4 pm to 6 pm this evening. Their tree lighting will take place at 4:30 pm. More Details

🎄 Join Duris Studios at 4 pm today for their 8th Annual Courtyard on Thames Tree Lighting! Beverages, hot cider, treats, and jewelry! Not to mention, welcoming their NEW neighbors, Lucy's Kitchen!

The Latest from WUN

Open Houses: 11 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

Weather forecast for Newport County

Tatum scores 30; Celtics pull away from Kings, 122-104

Biden, family attend Christmas tree lighting on Nantucket

25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade postponed to Dec. 3

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Nov. 25-27)

What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 25 – 27

NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3

Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders

List: Best public colleges in every State

Newport County nonprofits win grants for housing, hunger and behavioral health

Recent Local Obituaries

None new to share.

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Rain, mainly after 3pm. High near 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Rain, mainly before 11pm. Low around 52. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until November 26, 01:00 PM EST

Today: NW wind 11 to 14 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 9 to 11 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: WSW wind 8 to 13 kt becoming SSW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Rain likely, mainly after 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: SSW wind 16 to 19 kt becoming WSW 13 to 16 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 kt. Rain, mainly before 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide: Saturday

Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours and 31 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:11 am and 9:40 pm | Low tide at 2:04 am & 3:10 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2.3 days, 6% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunday

Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 29 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:07 am and 10:38 pm | Low tide at 2:55 am & 4:01 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3.4 days, 12% lighting.

Happening This Weekend

What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 25 – 27

Click here for our full roundup of live music and entertainment listings

Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26

Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26

Seals—and Save The Bay Seal Tours—return to Newport

Newswire

WPRI: Salve Regina student dies in New Hampshire crash

WJAR: Roommates remember Salve Regina student killed in crash

Boston Globe: From the City by the Sea to the mountains of New Hampshire: Beloved Newport diner moves north