Good Morning,

🍁 Coronet, which has been under restoration at IYRS since 1995 and has been one of Newport’s primary maritime attractions during that time, is leaving IYRS.

🍁 A unique concert series, Women’s Voices, begins this evening at Jamestown Arts Center this Fall. The series, which is presented by Newport Live, begins with singer-songwriter Dori Freeman tonight at 6:30 pm. Tickets are available here

🍁 We are just THREE days away from the 2022 General Election. Already 25,613 Rhode Islanders have voted by mail and 55,756 have early voted at their local board of elections.

81,369 Rhode Islanders have turned out to vote thus far, approximately a 10% turnout. Warwick has seen the highest voter turnout (6,780), while Central Falls has seen the lowest (217).

Here’s the total turnout thus far in Newport County;

Portsmouth: 2,534

Newport: 2,002Middletown: 1,996

Tiverton: 1,481

Jamestown: 1,247

Little Compton: 643

RI Voter Turnout Tracker

🍁 If you’re taking the weekend to educate yourself on the candidates and questions, you can find all of our election coverage here and watch or listen to our interviews here → Watch or Listen: Our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the 2022 candidates

🍁 Reminder: The Aquidneck Grower’s Market is now in winter market mode and can now be found every Saturday morning from 9 am to 12 pm at Stoneacre Garden.

🍁 The Foodie Film Festival continues today at The JPT with a screening of Ratatouille at 4:30 pm and Big Night starring Stanley Tucci at 7:30 pm.

🍁 Daylight Saving Time ends tomorrow morning at 2 am, meaning you get an extra hour of sleep this weekend! Look for lighter mornings, but for it to get darker much earlier in the evening;

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 7:22 am and will set at 5:35 pm in Newport. There will be 10 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:23 am and set at 4:34 pm in Newport. There will be 10 hours and 11 minutes of sun

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. For more information regarding fire safety and injury prevention, visit the Rhode Island Division of Fire Marshal website.

Daylight Saving Time starts and clocks move forward at 2 am on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Be safe and have fun this weekend,

Ryan

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 61. South wind 11 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 11 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: SSW wind 6 to 10 kt. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: SSW wind 9 to 12 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: SSW wind around 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide on Saturday

Sunrise: 7:22 am | Sunset: 5:35 pm | 10 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:02 am & 6:26 pm | Low tide at 12:22 pm & 11:11 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11.2 days, 87% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide on Sunday

Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 4:34 pm | 10 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:52 am & 6:13 pm | Low tide at 12:03 pm & 11:39 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12.3 days, 93% lighting.

